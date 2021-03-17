‘Feels like a gamble’, ‘Why are people complaining?’ – These Sunderland fans react as Johnson makes changes for Accrington clash

Sunderland will be looking to continue their fine form when they take on Accrington Stanley in League One this evening.

📝 Lee Johnson's 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙓𝙄. Watch the action… 📺👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) March 17, 2021

Lee Johnson’s side have been superb in the past month or so, with the Black Cats undefeated since a 2-1 reverse at Shrewsbury last month.

They go into this clash on the back of winning the EFL Trophy at Wembley last time out, so confidence is high but Johnson has made five changes for this clash, although some were expected as key players had been cup-tied.

Conor McLaughlin, Dion Sanderson and Jake Vokins have come back into the defence, with Carl Winchester and Jack Diamond also handed starts.

That means Grant Leadbitter, Josh Scowen and Chris Maguire are among the players who drop out, with the trio on the bench tonight.

Most fans are pleased with the changes made by the boss, and it highlights the strength in depth Sunderland have. Here we look at some of the reaction to the XI from Twitter…

Haway the lads let’s have it🔴⚪️ — Jai Oliver (@JaiOliver5) March 17, 2021

Wonder how we're setting up with McGeady, Diamond, and Gooch in the side… Hmm #SAFC https://t.co/6yOSuiDONN — J. Simpson (@_JordanSimpson) March 17, 2021

That attack is frightening should be illegal. https://t.co/EELZEpXCYb — Owensara (@Owensara5) March 17, 2021

Formation????

Nice to see Dion back i missed him https://t.co/lNxjdD49eq — Megan💕 (@Megangaudie13) March 17, 2021

Why are people complaining 😂 Lee johnson clearly knows what he’s doing that’s why we are doing so well. Less of the negativity lads we are managed by Parky no more 🙂 😂 — Ethan Oneil 🇫🇷 (@EthanOsafc) March 17, 2021

Throwing Vokins straight back in feels like a gamble, but other than that, this is a good-looking XI! Not the kind of team selection that suggests a point would be acceptable tonight, and that’s 100% right. Victory is a must. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/htY7KgOCYO — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) March 17, 2021