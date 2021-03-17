Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Feels like a gamble’, ‘Why are people complaining?’ – These Sunderland fans react as Johnson makes changes for Accrington clash

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sunderland will be looking to continue their fine form when they take on Accrington Stanley in League One this evening.

Lee Johnson’s side have been superb in the past month or so, with the Black Cats undefeated since a 2-1 reverse at Shrewsbury last month.

They go into this clash on the back of winning the EFL Trophy at Wembley last time out, so confidence is high but Johnson has made five changes for this clash, although some were expected as key players had been cup-tied.

Conor McLaughlin, Dion Sanderson and Jake Vokins have come back into the defence, with Carl Winchester and Jack Diamond also handed starts.

That means Grant Leadbitter, Josh Scowen and Chris Maguire are among the players who drop out, with the trio on the bench tonight.

Most fans are pleased with the changes made by the boss, and it highlights the strength in depth Sunderland have. Here we look at some of the reaction to the XI from Twitter…


