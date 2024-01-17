Highlights Leeds United have identified Ben Davies from Tottenham as a potential target for the left-back position, but a move for the 30-year-old appears unlikely this month.

Leeds are in need of both a right-back and a left-back, with several players being considered for each position.

The club is looking for a more defensive left-back option, and Davies' versatility as a left-back and left-sided centre-back could be beneficial. However, it is unlikely that Spurs would allow the move to happen.

With both right and left-backs on the agenda for Leeds United this month, a new name has emerged on their shortlist, in the form of Tottenham's Ben Davies, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic.

The Whites looked like they could be facing a potentially busy January in terms of outgoings, with Djed Spence already returning to his parent club, in the form of Tottenham Hotspur again, and Luke Ayling joining Middlesbrough on loan.

Leeds are evidently in need of a right-back, with Hay revealing three player names last week who are on a shortlist of options: West Ham United's Ben Johnson, Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams, and Burnley's Connor Roberts.

However, with Sam Byram covering at left-back for much of this season, alongside Junior Firpo, left-back has also come into the club's thinking. The pair are also injury prone, having sustained their fair share of issues this season, as well as regularly throughout their footballing careers.

One player is Ryan Giles, who thrived in the Championship with Boro last season, and Adam Pope of the BBC is reporting that the Luton left-back is a target for Leeds this month.

It appears as though Leeds are seeking a pair of players in each of the full-back roles, with one as a more aggressive and attack-minded full-back, and another - such as Johnson - as the conservative and inverted full-back in the pairing.

The Whites have also been linked with a move for Josh Doig this winter, but it was expected that they were going to miss out on the left-back.bThat was due to an agreement with Marseille and Hellas Verona for the defender. However, according to Anthony Joseph of Sky Sports, the deal between the two clubs has now collapsed.

Marseille made an offer worth £4.3 million for the defender last week, which was enough to secure an agreement with Verona; but a deadline was set for Friday evening to complete the deal, which has since passed.

Giles and Doig would add plenty to Leeds' left flank, and potentially be of benefit to the side in giving Crysencio Summerville more freedom to roam inside to a greater extent as well.

Leeds' interest in Ben Davies emerges

Phil Hay is reporting that another target is being looked at in the left-back spot, with Ben Davies emerging as a new name in the mix. However, he stressed that a move appears unlikely for the 30-year-old this month.

He wrote: "They also have a speculative eye on Ben Davies if changes to the squad at Tottenham Hotspur before deadline day make him a potential loan target.

"Another Wales international, so somebody well known to potential Elland Road team-mates Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Dan James, Davies can play as a left-back and left-sided centre-back — versatility that Farke would benefit from in the second half of the term.

"However, it feels incredibly unlikely that Spurs would sanction such a move."

Ben Davies' career stats - as of 17/01/2024 Team Appearances Goals Assists Swansea City 85 3 3 Tottenham Hotspur 327 9 24 Wales 84 2 5

Leeds' full-back issue

Many of the profiles of player being considered are not all that similar, but it's clear to see Leeds wish to sign one defensive and one attacking full-back.

That could be a more defensive left-back, such as Davies, and an attack-minded right-back like Williams. However, it could be Johnson and Giles or Johnson and Doig easily, too.

Davies is a Premier League level player, even at the age of 30, and has been utilised by Ange Postecoglu a fair amount this season with 16 appearances to his name, which makes a deal seem somewhat unlikely.

He has undoubted quality but also familiarity with many of Leeds' Welsh contingent, though, so would likely settle into life in West Yorkshire fairly quickly, if a deal can be struck.