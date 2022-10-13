“Feels a little bit unfair” – Gary Rowett makes admission about tweak that is affecting Leeds United loanee Jamie Shackleton at Millwall

Despite a slower start to the season than they may have hoped for, Millwall now have four points from their last two games and after switching to playing a back four, Rowett named the same line-up for both of his side’s recent games.

However, whilst their form may have looked to have picked up, by Rowett choosing to play a back four it means Jamie Shackleton has been a victim of this as he plays as a midfielder or a right wing-back.

Since making the move to Millwall on loan this summer, Shackleton has been a regular starter making 11 appearances so far.

Therefore, whilst the change in formation seems to have helped results, Rowett admits that it leaves him with a dilemma over a player in Shackleton’s form as he told News at Den: “I think Shacks has been in really good form.

“It’s more a formation change that led to him being out of the starting line-up, which feels a little bit unfair that that’s happened, but I’ve had to pick the team and roll with that to see where it goes.”

Whilst he is currently out of the team though, the Millwall boss was eager to stress the importance that Shackleton will play this season as he said: “All of those players are going to be a massive part of what we’re doing, all of them will be needed to be ready when they come back into the team.

“Most managers will say exactly the same: the hardest part of management is leaving players out that have worked really hard all week and don’t feel like they’ve got a chance to do their job on a Saturday.

“In no line of business would you feel like you’re sacking someone on a Friday and then having to reemploy them again on a Monday, that’s how it feels.

“Of course, that’s what any healthy squad needs in this division and we need that competition for places. The problem is that only 11 players can play and there’s always going to be five or six players that are really, really disappointed with not playing.

“You can’t avoid that, all you can do is give players the opportunity to stay in the team when they get the chance.”

The Verdict:

Although the recent change in formation has been a boost for Millwall in terms of the results they’re picking up, you can understand why Rowett is struggling with leaving Shackleton out of the team as the loan player has been impressive since joining the club this summer.

However, there is a long season ahead and just because Millwall are currently playing with a different formation doesn’t mean they’ll continue doing so throughout the season and there will be opportunities for the 23-year-old to come back into the team.

The boss has made a point of saying that every player at the club has a role to play and that will be encouraging for the youngster who has started the season with plenty of minutes under his belt.

As long as he continues to work hard on the training pitch he will no doubt get his opportunity again and he has to be able to impress when this comes around.