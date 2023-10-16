Highlights Jobe Bellingham has shown significant development since joining Sunderland, impressing with his performances and handling the pressure of a £3 million price tag.

While it may be too soon to suggest he could play for a club like Real Madrid, there is no doubt he has the potential to do so in the future.

Sunderland is currently the perfect place for Bellingham's development, and a move to a bigger club may come later down the line.

Real Madrid have sent scouts to watch Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham in action in the Championship.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Los Blancos have a keen interest in the 18-year-old.

They believe that he is set to follow the same path forward that his brother Jude has already taken, having signed for Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Real Madrid splashed out £88.5 million to sign the England midfielder during the previous transfer window.

Meanwhile, Jobe signed for the Black Cats in a deal worth £3 million, swapping Birmingham for Wearside.

How much has Jobe Bellingham’s value risen since joining Sunderland?

The Sunderland midfielder has made 11 appearances in the Championship for Tony Mowbray’s side so far this season, contributing two goals and one assist.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Bellingham is capable of competing for a club the size of Real Madrid…

Declan Harte

Bellingham impressed last year with Birmingham at just 16 but has taken an even more significant step forward in his development since joining Sunderland.

The midfielder is looking like a far more experienced player than he is, competing consistently well for Sunderland while still only being a teenager.

The pressure of a £3 million price tag seems to have only emboldened him, which bodes well for his ability to continue handling bigger stages and occasions.

His older brother casts a shadow over everything he does, but Jobe seems totally unbothered by it, and is even relishing the challenge of reaching the same lofty heights.

While it is still too soon to suggest he could play for a club like Madrid, there is no doubt that he has the potential to do so in the future.

The 18-year-old’s stock has risen greatly since joining Mowbray’s side, and he is now reasonably worth up to £10 million, with the potential for that value to continue rising if he can continue to improve.

Jobe could yet be key to Sunderland gaining promotion back to the Premier League in the near future.

Ned Holmes

Jobe Bellingham is a bright talent in his own right but it feels too soon to be talking about the 18-year-old moving to a massive club like Real Madrid.

The stratospheric rise of his brother Jude, who has established himself as a key player for Real and England at the age of just 20, means there is naturally more attention on the Black Cats teenager than other players of his age and ability.

That's not to say that the younger Bellingham brother couldn't establish himself as a player in one of Europe's top league at some point in the future, just that he's got a long way to get to that point.

Sunderland is the perfect place for him right now, with Tony Mowbray establishing an atmosphere at the club that is conducive to the development of young players, and it would be a shock to see him move on in January or even the summer.

A bigger club may come calling further down the line and it speaks volumes about his maturity and talent that he's dealt well with the pressure of a £3 million price tag and has established himself in a team with promotion aspirations but that a glamourous move somewhere feels a fair way off for Jobe Bellingham.