Highlights Reading have released three left-backs, leaving Jeriel Dorsett as their main option, highlighting the need for reinforcements.

Nesta Guinness-Walker's departure is disappointing, as he showed promise but struggled to secure a permanent spot in the first team.

Guinness-Walker's potential as a winger was not fully utilized by Reading, leaving fans and the player regretting a missed opportunity.

Reading have let go of three left-backs ahead of next season, which isn't ideal for them considering their current takeover situation.

A sale is still seemingly far away and at this stage, Jeriel Dorsett is the club's only senior option there, although he isn't a natural in that area.

That just reinforces the need for the Berkshire club to address this area during the summer window, with Matty Carson, Nesta Guinness-Walker and Clinton Mola all departing.

Guinness-Walker may be especially disappointed about his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, having had a great opportunity to kickstart his career after being released by AFC Wimbledon back in 2022.

The Royals, who were under transfer restrictions even back then, handed Guinness-Walker a one-year contract after seeing him impress on trial, with the wing-back doing well in a pre-season fixture against West Ham United.

He was a much-needed addition too, with Baba Rahman not returning until the latter stages of the summer 2022 window, and he did well at times during the 2022/23 campaign.

The defender wasn't played as many times as fans would have liked, but he often made a difference when he did play, with his trickery helping the Royals to win a penalty and a draw away at Norwich City.

Nesta Guinness-Walker's game time (2022/23 + 2023/24) Season Team Appearances Starts 2022/23 Reading 30 19 2023/24 Reading 11 7 2023/24 Stevenage (loan) 14 5

Unfortunately, he was unable to prevent their relegation from the Championship but he looked set to be an important part of Ruben Selles' first-team plans for last term, having had his contract extended by a further year.

But that's not how things panned out. He was one of a number of senior first-teamers who were taken out of the starting line up during the early stages of the campaign and he ended up being loaned out to Stevenage.

With this, it was unsurprising to see his name on the released list last month.

Nesta Guinness-Walker's farewell message to Reading FC

Guinness-Walker recently sent a classy message to supporters on Instagram, as he wished the Royals the best.

He posted: "I want to say thank you to everyone Reading FC as my time at the club comes to an end.

"I’ve met some great people and although it didn’t end how I would’ve hoped I feel honoured to have put on the shirt.

"I wish everyone involved at the club the best and look forward to seeing the fans get the club back to where it belongs."

Reading fans and Nesta Guinness-Walker will regret the way his time at Reading FC ended

Even though he only registered four assists in 41 appearances for the Royals, he was more effective going forward than that statistic suggests.

It's clear that he wasn't the best defensively and that he was more suited to a wing-back or winger role rather than a full-back role, but he could have achieved more with the Berkshire club than he did in the end.

It could be argued that he did well to secure a contract with the Royals after being relegated from League One with Wimbledon, but he showed real promise at the SCL Stadium with his speed and trickery causing problems out wide during the 2022/23 season.

Having done well against a number of Championship players during that season, he could have been a key asset last term, but he was ditched by Selles during the early stages of 2023/24.

Related Reading FC issue takeover update involving exclusivity situation Reading FC have shared an update on a potential takeover of the club from Dai Yongge.

It's particularly frustrating how his time at the club ended because there are vacancies on the left wing to be filled - and Guinness-Walker could have been converted into a more advanced player in this area.

It may have taken him time to adapt to becoming a winger, but he could have been more effective than Paul Mukairu was, with the FC Cophenhagen man struggling to impress for much of his spell in Berkshire.

Guinness-Walker would have needed to work on his end product, but he could have used pre-season to adapt to a more advanced position and become a more effective crosser and finisher, which would have prepared him well for the 2024/25 campaign.

But he is now on his way out - and both the player and the fans will be frustrated that his time at the SCL Stadium didn't work out as well as it could have.