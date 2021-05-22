‘Feel sorry for them’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as familiar face is linked with Wolves

Former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is reportedly a leading contender to take charge at Wolves, which has caused a stir among Reds fans.

Nuno Espirito Santo is set to leave the Premier League club at the end of the season and it seems a familiar face – at least to those at The City Ground – could take his place at Molineux.

According to Football Insider, Lamouchi is a leading contender to replace the Portuguese coach.

It is understood that the Frenchman was lined up by Wolves last summer when there were concerns about Nuno’s future, with his links to agent Jorge Mendes likely to be key to any potential move.

Lamouchi was sacked by Forest back in October after a poor run of form saw the Reds miss out on the play-offs in 2019/20 and then make a terrible start to the following season.

He has since taken charge at Qatari side Al-Duhail, meaning Wolves will surely have to pay compensation to prize him away this summer.

Though his tenure at the City Ground ended sourly, Lamouchi did help Forest achieve their highest finish in nearly a decade and it seems some supporters remain fond of him, though many aren’t

The links to Wolves have caused a stir among Reds fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Give over — bingoBarnesy (@Dave77239226) May 22, 2021

Got to be a wind up George I like the fella but huge step up for him — Rob ⭐️⭐️ 💙 (@RobFTID62) May 22, 2021

The fans were moaning about Nunos style of football… — Gary (@RedDogGary) May 22, 2021

Wow..they gauranteed to get relegated awful football no plan b..they will blow their entire transfer budget on defensive players😨😨🤣 — Deano7312 (@12bw1312) May 22, 2021

Not a chance he’ll get that job. — ®️ (@Rocky1Red) May 22, 2021

SABRI!!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍 Come back here, Wolves can have CH!! — Throwing Copper (@copper_throwing) May 22, 2021

Feel sorry for them, lovely bloke, terrible football. — FPL Forest (@NFFC_FPL) May 22, 2021

Hope he gets it — Frank (@KDsmokinog) May 22, 2021