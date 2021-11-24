‘Feel sorry for the lad’ – Many Preston North End fans react as key man impresses in Middlesbrough victory

Late goals from Ched Evans and Emil Riis proved to be crucial for Preston North End as they secured a much-needed 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside last night.

Going 1-0 through Paddy McNair’s header in the 33rd minute, things looked bleak for the Lilywhites and their manager Frankie McAvoy who may have been sacked if he was unable to take a single point away from Teesside.

However, Daniel Iversen played a big part in keeping the Lancashire outfit in the tie before converting a corner of their own, with Ched Evans guiding the ball past Luke Daniels to draw level in the 77th minute.

Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Preston North End players play at now?

1 of 22 What club is Rhys Murphy playing for now? Halifax Town Weymouth Yeovil Town Southend United

They may have settled for a draw after spending much of the game behind, but their evening got even better when Riis capitalised on a costly Sol Bama error to fire home, consigning Chris Wilder to his first defeat as Boro manager.

For a Preston side that had only won one game on the road this season prior to this meeting, only scoring seven goals in nine away games, the fact they were able to score twice again like they did at AFC Bournemouth will be heartening for manager McAvoy who has taken a lot of pressure off himself with yesterday evening’s result.

But they will also be thanking their lucky stars that shot-stopper Iversen stepped up to the plate once again, making a string of spectacular saves and arguably playing the biggest part of any Preston player in claiming three precious points.

With this, we take a look at how a selection of Preston supporters reacted to the Danish 24-year-old’s performance against Wilder’s men.

Can we just present Daniel Iversen with the POTY award now BTW? Dread to think what our points total would be without him? #pnefc — John (@catterallwhite) November 23, 2021

Only took 70 mins for us to find something and then we got the 2 goals thanks to ched and riis!!!! Iversen made some great saves tonight and we should have had a pen 1st half!!!#pnefc — Kimberley Ramshead (@kimramshead) November 23, 2021

The inevitable delayed. We were awful tonight. Brilliant keeping from Iversen and mistakes from Boro literally gave us 3 points. I'd still sack Frankie tomorrow #pnefc — Michael Norcross (@mnorcross84) November 23, 2021

Let’s be honest, that win is almost solely down to Daniel Iversen. Cracking finishes by Evans and Riis but that game is over before we get one back without Iversen in net. #pnefc — Thomas Harrison (@TomHarrisonLaw) November 23, 2021

Daniel Iversen deserves so much better than Preston North End and Frankie McAvoy #pnefc — Jordan Costin (@CostinJordan) November 23, 2021

We don’t actually deserve Daniel Iversen. Feel sorry for the lad. He’s magnificent. #pnefc — Thomas Harrison (@TomHarrisonLaw) November 23, 2021

We’d have easily been in the bottom three if we didn’t have Iversen this season. #pnefc — Rachel Crewe (@rachvcrewe) November 23, 2021