‘Feel sorry for the lad’ – Many Preston North End fans react as key man impresses in Middlesbrough victory

Late goals from Ched Evans and Emil Riis proved to be crucial for Preston North End as they secured a much-needed 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside last night.

Going 1-0 through Paddy McNair’s header in the 33rd minute, things looked bleak for the Lilywhites and their manager Frankie McAvoy who may have been sacked if he was unable to take a single point away from Teesside.

However, Daniel Iversen played a big part in keeping the Lancashire outfit in the tie before converting a corner of their own, with Ched Evans guiding the ball past Luke Daniels to draw level in the 77th minute.

They may have settled for a draw after spending much of the game behind, but their evening got even better when Riis capitalised on a costly Sol Bama error to fire home, consigning Chris Wilder to his first defeat as Boro manager.

For a Preston side that had only won one game on the road this season prior to this meeting, only scoring seven goals in nine away games, the fact they were able to score twice again like they did at AFC Bournemouth will be heartening for manager McAvoy who has taken a lot of pressure off himself with yesterday evening’s result.

But they will also be thanking their lucky stars that shot-stopper Iversen stepped up to the plate once again, making a string of spectacular saves and arguably playing the biggest part of any Preston player in claiming three precious points.

With this, we take a look at how a selection of Preston supporters reacted to the Danish 24-year-old’s performance against Wilder’s men.


