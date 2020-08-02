‘Feel sorry for Bournemouth’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react as ex-manager tipped for Championship job

Ex-Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has been linked with the vacant post at Bournemouth.

The Cherries parted ways with long-standing manager Eddie Howe yesterday, following their relegation from the Premier League. But already they’ve been lined-up with a new man.

Johnson was relieved from his own long-term post at Bristol City last month. He spent four years in charge but couldn’t find a way into the play-offs, and Bristol City have been managerless since.

Can you name these 40 EFL mascots? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

Plenty of names have been linked though – Chris Hughton was reportedly close to agreeing a deal, with Paul Cook also coming into contention after his Wigan Athletic exit, Howe has even come into play since his Bournemouth exit.

For Bournemouth though, the rumours of Johnson becoming their new manager has brought about a response from Robins fans – some think he’d be a good fit, whilst others not so much.

See what they had to say on Twitter about the emerging news of Johnson’s Bournemouth links today:

I reckon Lee Johnson will end up at Bournemouth. 👀 — Stuuuuu (@Stuu_xx) August 1, 2020

Can see lee Johnson happening! Feel sorry for Bournemouth 😂 — Daniel Meredith (@DanielM29708671) August 2, 2020

I can see it happening, it’s kind of like a side step for both managers but a exciting new challenge. EH is a perfect fit for us. I would imagine Bournemouth fans would need some convincing but I think he would do well there.. — EH (@HebbersEddie) August 2, 2020

Like for like then. Howe to City and LJ to Bournemouth — CrestOfTheSyndicate🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇦 (@Crestsyndicate) August 2, 2020

You've got to pity Bournemouth if he goes their — Lester Solway (@Red69Solway) August 2, 2020

You can’t sack Eddie Howe and get lee Johnson 😂😂 — Zach 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@zachkelly__) August 2, 2020

Yep, I can see this too. — Marc Churchill (@MarcChurchill6) August 1, 2020

Lee Johnson will be the next Bournemouth manager guaranteed! Let’s see what happens, a community club with a community leader in LJ, match made there. #Bournemouth #BristolCity #Lee #Johnson #Manager — Daniel Fry (@DanielFry23) August 2, 2020