Bristol City

‘Feel sorry for Bournemouth’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react as ex-manager tipped for Championship job

Published

3 mins ago

on

Ex-Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has been linked with the vacant post at Bournemouth.

The Cherries parted ways with long-standing manager Eddie Howe yesterday, following their relegation from the Premier League. But already they’ve been lined-up with a new man.

Johnson was relieved from his own long-term post at Bristol City last month. He spent four years in charge but couldn’t find a way into the play-offs, and Bristol City have been managerless since.

Plenty of names have been linked though – Chris Hughton was reportedly close to agreeing a deal, with Paul Cook also coming into contention after his Wigan Athletic exit, Howe has even come into play since his Bournemouth exit.

For Bournemouth though, the rumours of Johnson becoming their new manager has brought about a response from Robins fans – some think he’d be a good fit, whilst others not so much.

See what they had to say on Twitter about the emerging news of Johnson’s Bournemouth links today:


