‘Feel slightly better now’, ‘A bitter blow’ – These Bournemouth fans react as line-up for Brentford clash announced

After an almost perfect first leg performance, AFC Bournemouth travel to London hoping that they will be back in the capital a week later at Wembley Stadium as they look to stave off the attacking threat of Brentford.

Up until the final three games of the season which were all losses, the Cherries had a ton of momentum after winning seven league games on the spin, and they had the squad that was most ready-made for a return to the top flight.

Despite all their attacking talents with the likes of Ivan Toney, Tariqe Fosu and even Bryan Mbeumo coming off the bench, the Bees could not breach the Bournemouth back-line – that was despite Mbeumo missing an open goal in the second half.

The telling blow was landed by Bournemouth though in the 55th minute of leg one, as prolific winger Arnaut Danjuma was on hand to slide home the only goal of the game at the end of a deadly counter attack from the hosts – one that he started.

Jonathan Woodgate has made just one change to his first leg line-up and it’s an enforced one – Steve Cook came off injured in that match and he’s replaced by Chris Mepham, with Ben Pearson recovering in time from a hip injury that he picked up in the first 90 minutes.

Despite the leader’s absence at the back, there still seems to be a lot of confidence from Bournemouth fans heading into the second leg – take a look at some of their reactions.

Feel slightly better now Pearson is starting… #utc #afcb — AFCB TV (@AFCBtv) May 22, 2021

Let’s win this boys 💪🏼 up the cherries 🍒 — jayden (@afcb_Jayden) May 22, 2021

Mepham masterclass incoming 😅 — Luke (@palmer_would) May 22, 2021

Now really is gonna be the chance for Mepham to answer his critics and prove Monday wasn’t a one off #afcb https://t.co/QstZEJ3hg6 — Minty (@minty_9) May 22, 2021

As expected! COME ON BOSCOMBE!!!!!! Today more than ever a massive performance needed!!!! #afcb https://t.co/qiOMFfjCD4 — Liam (@fm_iconic) May 22, 2021

Come on Mepham my son. We know you’ve got it in you https://t.co/VGgp7bFHbH — Ben (@RampantRico) May 22, 2021

Cook definitely a bitter blow but still — Kev C (@kevlarC83) May 22, 2021