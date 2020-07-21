‘Feel physically sick’ – Many Derby County fans react to Chris Martin contract update

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has revealed that the Rams have made their final contract offer to striker Chris Martin, which has left many fans of the East Midlands club concerned.

The 31-year-old forward arrived at Pride Park in 2013 and has gone on to make 225 appearances – finding the net 76 times and adding 38 assists.

The physical striker has proven his quality for the Rams this term and is their joint-top goalscorer, having scored 12 times in total.

Martin was one of a number of players to sign a short-term extension earlier this summer but his current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, which concludes tomorrow.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Rams’ trip to face Birmingham City at St Andrew’s, Cocu provided an update concerning the striker’s contract to The Athletic’s Ryan Conway.

Cocu says Derby have made what appears to be a final offer to Chris Martin. The ball is now in his court. He's either staying or leaving. No more negotiating it seems. #DCFC — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) July 21, 2020

It appears the decision over whether or not to extend his stay at Pride Park now rests solely in Martin’s hands.

The 31-year-old seems to be a popular figure at Derby and many fans of the East Midlands club have taken to Twitter following the latest update to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Fingers crossed he stays. He seemed really sad when he scored when we played Leeds. 🙁 — ✖Leona✖ (@LeonaCharissaa) July 21, 2020

Most goals, most assists. Deserves a new deal. Don’t trust our recruitment team to replace him. What could possible go wrong? — Jake Ford (@Ginner91) July 21, 2020

i’m not crying 😢 — Kyle 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@CooperKyIe) July 21, 2020

He needs to stay — Jane 🐑🖤 (@JaneJac54550719) July 21, 2020

Plz stay Chrissy x https://t.co/HQ2xMxP7Gf — Buntssss (@bunts_sam) July 21, 2020

Would be absolutely gutted if Chrissy was to leave, one of our best players this season. Fingers crossed he signs the contract 🤞🏼 https://t.co/bd142P6a9j — 11 Points 🐏 (@11pts1win) July 21, 2020

Please stay, Chris! I’m not ready for you to leave 😭😭😭 https://t.co/oB8EhQ5cQG — Dan Green (@Daramsta17) July 21, 2020

Feel physically sick https://t.co/8uoNOolMjD — Alfie Patterson (@alfie_patto) July 21, 2020