Birmingham City have confirmed significant takeover news with Shelby Companies Limited set to own "45.64% of Birmingham City PLC and all of the St. Andrew's Stadium" should the EFL and Hong Kong Stock Exchange approve.

It's a significant step for Blues, who are heading for another mid-table finish in the Sky Bet Championship and conclude their campaign against Sheffield United at St Andrew's today at 3pm.

Birmingham City's takeover statement

A statement from the club has broken things down quite simply with two transfers of shares. They write:

Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited (BSHL) will transfer 24% of the shares in Birmingham City PLC to Shelby Companies Limited.

Oriental Rainbow Investments Limited and Achiever Global Group Limited will transfer 21.64% of the shares in Birmingham City PLC and 100% of the shares in Birmingham City Stadium Limited, to Shelby Companies Limited.

That is subject to both EFL approval and approval from the Hong Kong Stock exchange, but should it get the green light it will mean that Shelby Companies Limited will own 45.64% of the club and 100% of their stadium, St Andrew's - the current board will take charge until the EFL governing body has completed the necessary checks.

Furthermore, key figure, Tom Wagner, will headline the guests at St Andrew's for this afternoon's game with Sheffield United.

Blues sign off the statement by writing: "We are excited for the future", something which the majority of their fans can agree with, as we explore here:

This fan was trying to stay calm.

Another fan noted the long road Blues have been on to this point.

Two simple words can say a lot.

This pair were getting emotional.