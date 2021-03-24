‘Feel free to stay’– Many Blackpool fans urge Nottingham Forest loanee to make transfer decision following latest message

A number of Blackpool supporters have been urging defender Jordan Gabriel to sign a permanent deal with the club in the summer following his latest message after Tuesday’s win against Peterborough United.

Gabriel has been an excellent performer at Bloomfield Road since arriving on loan from Nottingham Forest in October and he has managed to make 16 appearances in League One so far this campaign. During those matches, he has got steadily more impressive and he has been winning 4.4 duels per game and averaging 1.5 clearances and 1.1 tackles per game (Sofascore).

The 22-year-old was impressive once again on Tuesday as the Tangerines moved into the play-off places in League One with a vital 3-1 win against automatic promotion chasers Peterborough. Gabriel managed to win four duels, make one clearance and one interception and remained solid throughout the 90 minutes (Sofascore).

The defender has already recently spoken out about the difference his time at Blackpool has been making for his development. The Tangerines will likely be wanting to keep hold of him if they can, but Nottingham Forest will likely also be keen to see if he can make an impact for them next season.

Following the win against Peterborough, Gabriel issued a message on Twitter responding to a video of him celebrating at the end of the game.

Many Blackpool fans reacted to that and were urging him to sign permanently from Nottingham Forest in the summer.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Sign on !🍊⚽️ — Jack (@Ezzmundo) March 23, 2021

When you signing the permanent? — Joe McGuirk (@joemcguirk9) March 23, 2021

Feel free to stay Jordan 🙃 — Zach (@06_zac) March 23, 2021

sign. — Daniel Swan (@DanielS84646731) March 23, 2021

When you signing 🤩 — 🍊Tyler✖ (@bar_ty28) March 23, 2021

Some performance 🍊🍊 — Highland Seasiders (@HSeasiders) March 23, 2021

And we love you. Superb 🧡 — Blackpool News Feed (@BlackpoolSource) March 23, 2021