‘Feel bad for him’ – Many Swansea City fans react to player announcement

Swansea City attacker Joel Asoro has signed for Swedish outfit Djurgardens subject to international clearance, the club have officially confirmed.

Asoro joined the Swans from fellow Championship side at the time, Sunderland, although he failed to establish himself as a regular during his two -and-a-half seasons at the Liberty Stadium.

The winger featured 17 times in all competitions during his first season in South Wales under the guidance of manager Graham Potter, including against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

However, Asoro’s opportunities have been virtually non-existent following the appointment of Steve Cooper prior to the beginning of last season, who clearly hasn’t fancied the 21-year-old.

Asoro was immediately loaned out to Dutch side FC Groningen last term, where he’d score three times in 15 appearances in the Netherlands before returning to the Liberty Stadium last summer.

Asoro’s last and only appearance this season came as a late substitute during Swansea’s EFL Cup exit at Welsh rivals Newport County back in September – with the attacker not involved since.

Here’s how the Swansea faithful reacted on Twitter to Asoro’s exit:

Is there any reason he’s not staying in Liberty?? — 이창혁 (@ChanghyeokLee) February 8, 2021

Unlucky it didn’t work out here but for sure he has a bright future ahead of him — 🇺🇸 (@PatrickNeale15) February 8, 2021

Nice to see the deadwood getting shipped out — Taff (@taff_8) February 8, 2021

Wasted talent, best of luck joel — Niall (@AmazingAlHamadi) February 8, 2021

Still remember some of our fans pleading his case to be involved at the start of the season 😳 this move suits all parties, anyone have any idea on the fee? #swans 🦢 https://t.co/c3Y9iE55fl — SwansTalk (@swans_talk) February 8, 2021

Just didn’t work out for him. Best decision for all parties to get him off the books. Good luck to him 👍🏼 https://t.co/4Qfdm4qrkH — Ryan Poulton (@ryanpoults2) February 8, 2021

Definitely for the best this one. Clearly wasn’t gonna work out here and we’ve got a fee of some sort 🦢 https://t.co/FeJG3062Jk — øli 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@scfcoli) February 8, 2021

Best for both parties. https://t.co/fv5mBZiEal — Jason Rees (@JasonRees7) February 8, 2021

Happy for him to get a move that suits him where he'll hopefully play more regular football. It just didn't work out here. Good luck to him. https://t.co/YHMFV6vUUJ — Vital Swansea (@VitalSwansea) February 8, 2021

feel bad for him https://t.co/uldAub9538 — 𝕯𝖞𝖑𝖆𝖓 (@Dylan_SCFC) February 8, 2021