‘Feel bad for him’ – Many Swansea City fans react to player announcement

8 mins ago

Swansea City attacker Joel Asoro has signed for Swedish outfit Djurgardens subject to international clearance, the club have officially confirmed.

Asoro joined the Swans from fellow Championship side at the time, Sunderland, although he failed to establish himself as a regular during his two -and-a-half seasons at the Liberty Stadium.

The winger featured 17 times in all competitions during his first season in South Wales under the guidance of manager Graham Potter, including against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

However, Asoro’s opportunities have been virtually non-existent following the appointment of Steve Cooper prior to the beginning of last season, who clearly hasn’t fancied the 21-year-old.

Asoro was immediately loaned out to Dutch side FC Groningen last term, where he’d score three times in 15 appearances in the Netherlands before returning to the Liberty Stadium last summer.

Asoro’s last and only appearance this season came as a late substitute during Swansea’s EFL Cup exit at Welsh rivals Newport County back in September – with the attacker not involved since.

Here’s how the Swansea faithful reacted on Twitter to Asoro’s exit:


