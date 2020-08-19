Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City News

‘Feel bad for him’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as transfer talks for player remain ongoing

Published

36 mins ago

on

Birmingham City defender Wes Harding is in talks about a move to another Championship club, as per We Are Birmingham.

The 23-year-old has never tended to be a first-choice over the last few seasons, with him only managing 19 appearances for the Blues last season.

The majority of those 19 appearances came from the bench also, and this update regarding the 23-year-old certainly suggests his future lies away from St Andrew’s.

Aitor Karanka is already making tweaks to his Blues side, letting several players leave whilst also bringing in experienced head George Friend so far this summer.

It is unclear as of yet which second tier side are locked in talks with the Blues to sign Harding, but the news has sparked quite a mixed reaction from Birmingham fans on social media.

Some have lamented the idea of moving on Harding, whilst many seem happy to move on the versatile defender who is adept at playing at right-back, or centre-back.

Here we take a look at the reaction by Blues fans on social media, to get a gage of how fans are feeling about the latest news on Harding….


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Feel bad for him’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as transfer talks for player remain ongoing

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: