‘Feel bad for him’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as transfer talks for player remain ongoing

Birmingham City defender Wes Harding is in talks about a move to another Championship club, as per We Are Birmingham.

The 23-year-old has never tended to be a first-choice over the last few seasons, with him only managing 19 appearances for the Blues last season.

The majority of those 19 appearances came from the bench also, and this update regarding the 23-year-old certainly suggests his future lies away from St Andrew’s.

Aitor Karanka is already making tweaks to his Blues side, letting several players leave whilst also bringing in experienced head George Friend so far this summer.

It is unclear as of yet which second tier side are locked in talks with the Blues to sign Harding, but the news has sparked quite a mixed reaction from Birmingham fans on social media.

Some have lamented the idea of moving on Harding, whilst many seem happy to move on the versatile defender who is adept at playing at right-back, or centre-back.

Here we take a look at the reaction by Blues fans on social media, to get a gage of how fans are feeling about the latest news on Harding….

Feel bad for him not given a proper run in the side and gets played out of position — Jack Hearn (@jsh1875) August 19, 2020

Good news, sorry but not good enough for us for where we want to be, thank him for his efforts but always had at least one mistake in him every game and the number of times caught out of position, shooting was poor, AK being ruthless, love it, the easy days are over — Premier Blue (@bedfordblue) August 19, 2020

What a dumb sale this would be, good squad player to have and can actually play well when played in his natural position — Reilly Jobson (@reilly_jobson) August 19, 2020

Happy about that in all honesty, was average at best. Only concern is its all players going out need some players thru the door now — Chris Mullins (@CBMullins83) August 19, 2020

Good — Russ (@RLSF3) August 19, 2020

Yeh I’d sell him straight away, sadly he’s not good enough even as a squad player — Damian O (@Damian_BCFC) August 19, 2020

Happy with that — aaron taylor (@aet060585) August 19, 2020

Shocking that is — Ash (@Ashley25a) August 19, 2020

I wish him all the best and he has a great attitude but he’s pony. Those sorts of players get you nowhere but year on year on relegation battles — callum (@CalCon13) August 19, 2020