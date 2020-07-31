Fee Sheffield United may need to pay to sign midfielder linked with Leeds and Aston Villa emerges

Sheffield United may have to pay at least £6 million to sign Reading midfielder John Swift with the Royals playing hardball over the fee, according to Courtney Friday from the Reading Chronicle.

Swift was hugely impressive for the Championship club in the 2019/20 campaign, producing some dazzling displays and finishing the season with six goals and 11 assists.

It appears the 25-year-old’s performances have caught the attention of the Blades, who are understood to be hopeful of completing a deal for the midfielder, despite some recent issues in negotiations between clubs.

Leeds United and Aston Villa have also been linked with a potential move for the midfielder.

According to Friday, the Royals are prepared to play hardball over the fee for Swift meaning that Sheffield United will likely have to pay at least £6 million for him.

Reading boss Mark Bowen noted earlier in the summer that some players would need to be sold to keep their finances in order, however, it is understood that the Championship club will not be bullied into selling key assets for fees significantly below their worth.

A product of the Chelsea academy system, Swift cut his teeth in senior football with loan spells at Brentford, Swindon Town, and Rotherham United before joining the Royals in 2016.

The midfielder has gone on to make 150 appearances for the Madejski Stadium outfit – contributing 22 goals and 23 assists in that time.

The Verdict

This looks like excellent news for Reading fans, who will have been concerned about losing Swift for a disappointing fee with the club in search of financial stability.

Losing the 25-year-old is going to be a massive blow for the Royals as the midfielder has been one of their key creative sparks this term and a huge amount of their play has gone through him.

Signing Swift for £6 million remains a fantastic deal for Sheffield United and would at least mean the deal isn’t all bad for Reading.