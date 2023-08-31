Highlights Wrexham is set to pay £300,000 for Wycombe Wanderers striker Brandon Hanlan, adding to their attacking options.

Hanlan brings experience playing in League One and consistent goalscoring at a higher level than Wrexham's current position.

Despite already being the top-scoring team in England's professional leagues, Wrexham's defensive issues should have been a priority over buying another striker.

Wrexham haven't struggled for goals so far this season, but an attacking option has always been one of their wanted additions, and it looks like they've got one.

The Welsh club are set to pay £300,000 for Wycombe Wanderers striker Brandon Hanlan, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Wrexham have been keen to add another number nine to their deep roster of players due to the injury that star striker Paul Mullin suffered in pre-season, against Manchester United. He suffered a collapsed lung and four broken ribs because of a challenge from United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

The Athletic reported that he is back doing non-contact training with the team. But no exact date has been pinned for a return; they estimated that it will likely be a few weeks before he's able to be playing first team games again.

The £300,000 purchase will match the club's all time single spending record from when they bought striker Ollie Palmer, when they were still in the National League, according to The Mirror.

This fee will mean that Wrexham will have broken into the top 15 most expensive League Two acquisitions of all time twice in the space of one transfer window. They paid £250,000 for James Mclean earlier in the summer, as well as a Championship wage package, as was reported by The Independent.

What will Brandon Hanlan bring to Wrexham?

The Wycombe striker has an abundance of League One experience. He's been playing in the division every year since the start of the 2018/19 season.

In that time, he's scored 29 goals for both the Wanderers and Gillingham. Those aren't electric numbers, but it is consistent goalscoring at a higher level than Wrexham are currently at.

So far this year, he has scored two goals and registered one assist. But he's only been playing 24 minutes per game, on average, in the league.

Do Wrexham actually need Hanlan?

Despite their current standing of 16th in the table, which is way off of Palmer's pre-season prediction of a guaranteed promotion out of League Two, they have scored the most goals of any side in any of England's professional leagues.

14 goals is what they currently sit on, the next closest in the entire EFL is 12. One of those teams that are on a dozen goals is Barnsley who won their opening game of the season 7-0.

There is no logic to suggest that Wrexham should be equaling their transfer record to buy a striker when nobody has found the back of the net more than them this year. But, for whatever reason, they are.

Their problem is that they've also conceded 14. Not even Port Vale, who were on the other end of that 7-goal drubbing, have conceded double-digit goals.

They could've split that £300,000 up into two or three transfers to reinforce their defence, rather than buying another striker when your best one is expected to be back soon enough.

Trying to outscore teams is a dangerous game to play in the EFL, and their current most expensive transfer's pre-season cockiness is starting to look a bit foolish; much like their recruitment strategy.