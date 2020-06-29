Fee revealed as Crystal Palace close in on EFL signing

According to The Sun (June 28th, page 61,) Crystal Palace will likely pay £2m to bring in Nathan Ferguson with his contract up at West Brom this summer.

Ferguson is a promising young player and Albion had been hoping for a while that he was going to sign a new deal and extend his stay at the club past this season.

However, no such agreement has come about and, in fact, it looks as though he’ll be heading to the Eagles on a free transfer.

Free, that is, aside from a likely £2m fee needing to be paid – which would be a lot cheaper than the initial fee that had been set to pay before the deal fell through a few months ago.

The Verdict

Given Ferguson’s age, when a player young enough is set to leave on a free, a tribunal is sometimes needed to arrange financial compensation for the club who are losing the player.

However, The Sun seems to think that Palace can pay £2m and have done without the need for it to get to the tribunal stage.

He’s a good young player and it looks as though he is going to be a Premier League footballer next season with him on the brink of a move to south London.