The fee Burnley will have to pay to sign Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Jordan Beyer permanently this summer was labelled "unrealistic" by one source at the time, according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old has proven one of a number of smart signings made by the Clarets - establishing himself as one of Vincent Kompany's first choice centre-backs and becoming a key part of the meanest defence in the division.

With promotion to the Premier League now close, Burnley's preparations for top flight football will be well underway and adding Beyer permanently is surely high on their list of priorities.

How much will Jordan Beyer cost Burnley?

According to The Athletic, there is an option-to-buy agreed in the loan deal that saw the defender head to Turf Moor in the summer.

Their recent report has indicated that the exact fee remains unknown but that one source labelled it "unrealistic" when the deal was originally done.

Journalist Alan Nixon has suggested that it will cost them £3 million plus add-ons but Sky Germany have claimed it will cost them €15 million (£13.2m).

Is Jordan Beyer likely to join Burnley this summer?

It really does seem a matter of when and not if Beyer's loan turns permanent.

Burnley are in the driving seat due to the option-to-buy while recent reports have indicated that personal terms will only be a formality and the 22-year-old is keen to play in the Premier League.

This source's claim that the potential fee is "unrealistic" is something of a concern but given how impressive Beyer has been this season and the way he's thrived in Kompany's system, there's no reason the Clarets shouldn't splash the cash on the defender if that's what it takes.