Highlights Jaden Philogene has been impressive at Hull City, with three goals and five assists in 10 league appearances, making his £5m move look like a bargain.

Philogene's contributions have been vital for Hull City, helping them stay in the promotion mix and earn valuable points.

Aston Villa should keep an eye on Philogene's progress and consider bringing him back if he continues to perform well.

Aston Villa would need to pay around £10m to buy Jaden Philogene back from Hull City, according to the Daily Mail.

The Midlands outfit took the brave decision to offload some of their talented young players who didn't quite manage to establish themselves as key players in Villa's first team.

Aaron Ramsey was one of those players, spending last season on loan at Norwich City and Middlesbrough and shining with the latter, as he played a part in guiding Michael Carrick's side into the play-offs.

He has since been sold to fellow Premier League side Burnley, who will be hoping to squeeze the best out of him and give him the best chance of fulfilling his potential at Turf Moor.

Cameron Archer is another player who was sold, with the striker shining alongside Ramsey at Boro during the second half of last term before being offloaded to Sheffield United during the most recent window.

Philogene was the last of the trio to be sold, with the 21-year-old securing a £5m move to the Tigers on deadline day.

How has Jaden Philogene got on at Hull City so far?

Philogene is already showing why the Tigers spent a sizeable fee to bring him to the MKM Stadium.

Registering three goals and five assists in 10 league appearances for Liam Rosenior's side, the Championship side's manager has been able to squeeze the best out of the promising winger.

He still has plenty of time to develop considering he's only 21 at this point - and so far - he is making his £5m move to East Yorkshire seem like a bargain for Hull.

The winger's contributions have been vital to his current club, helping them to pick up extra points that have allowed them to retain their place in the promotion mix.

He will want to build on that in the coming months - but whether he can remain fit and on form remains to be seen.

Should Aston Villa consider activating Jaden Philogene's £10m clause?

This is probably one to revisit during the summer.

He has done well so far - but he needs a full season at the MKM Stadium before Villa can judge whether they should make a move for him again or not.

At 21, and with his progress in mind, he could be an excellent addition for the Midlands side if he returns.

But Philogene needs to ensure that this good start to the season isn't a flash in the pan. If he can continue to record goals and assists at a similar rate between now and the end of the season, he will be worth much more than £10m.

And Villa should definitely consider bringing him back at that point if he proves to be too good for the Championship. The last thing they will want to see is the 21-year-old thriving with a league rival.