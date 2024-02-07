Highlights Derby County had a successful January transfer window, recruiting in key areas but missing out on a striker.

Derby County had a good January transfer window.

Many Derby fans, and especially manager Paul Warne, will be disappointed that the club did not manage to secure the signing of a striker during the month.

However, they recruited in key areas with the signings of Corey Blackett-Taylor from Charlton Athletic and Ebou Adams from Cardiff City.

They also lost Max Bird permanently to Bristol City, but managed to bring him back on loan for the rest of the season.

But one key bit of business that the Rams got done the day after the window closed, was tying Eiran Cashin down to a new contract until 2027.

Eiran Cashin’s rise at Derby County

Cashin has been at Derby for all of his footballing career, having joined in 2009.

He was part of the Derby side that won the U18 Premier League back in the 18/19 season.

His impressive career at youth level for Derby led to him signing his first professional deal in the summer of 2020, after becoming a regular for the then U23s.

The 22-year-old then made his senior debut for the Rams in December 2021, and has not looked back.

After relegation to League One at the end of 21/22, it presented Cashin an opportunity to become a key part of the Derby back line, and he has taken that opportunity.

He ended up making 52 appearances in all competitions for the Rams last season, rarely being seen outside of a Derby match day squad, staying injury free.

His form led to him being named the club’s Young Player of the Season.

So far this campaign, his regularity has continued. He has made 37 appearances in all competitions for Derby so far.

After failing to make the play-offs last season, Derby have gone one further this year and are on the charge for automatic promotion.

Cashin has been an important part of this, arguably being one of the best centre backs in the division so far.

The Republic of Ireland international is a key part of the defence, with so far only two teams conceding less than Derby in the third tier.

Cashin has been dominant in League One this season, as his stats show.

Eiran Cashin's defensive stats in League One 23/24 (as of 05/02/24, as per FotMob) Tackles won 47 Tackles won % 77% Duels won 254 Duels won % 64% Aerial duels won 168 Aerial duels won % 64.1% Interceptions 53 Blocked 4 Recoveries 167 Possession won in final third 2 Dribbled past 17

Cashin’s new deal could make Derby a lot in the future

Signing a new contract until 2027 is a massive boost for the Rams.

At the age of 22, Cashin is still young and therefore still has a very high resale value now he is on a long-term deal.

His original deal was set to expire in the summer, which would leave Derby in a position where they could lose arguably their biggest asset for nothing.

But now Cashin has signed a new deal, this puts Derby in the driving seat when it comes to future talks over his departure.

Premier League side Brighton were heavily linked with Cashin the summer, but Warne said that the bids did not meet their valuation at the time.

Now, if clubs do come in and bid for Cashin in the summer, Derby can ask for more money, and clubs are a lot more likely to reach their valuation, whatever that may be.

There is no doubt Cashin is an important player, but it is inevitable that Cashin will play at a higher level, whether that is with Derby or not. But at least his new deal means Derby will benefit a lot more financially if he does leave.