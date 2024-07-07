With a difficult season now finalised and Regis Le Bris installed as manager at Sunderland, their attentions can turn to the transfer market and investing into the squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

After an underwhelming season of stagnation in the second tier in finishing 16th in the league, there are bound to be a number of changes behind the scenes at the Stadium of Light, with the futures of many players up for discussion in both the short and long-term.

The capture of Le Bris from Lorient makes him able to assess the playing squad and hit the ground running ahead of pre-season, whilst dragging things out any further could have seen the Black Cats fall behind their Championship peers in preparation for next season.

For now, the club have plenty of work to do, and that includes signings. Here, we have taken a look at five incomings that Sunderland should look to make from within the EFL this summer.

Oliver Norwood

In the wake of Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League, Blades’ stalwart Oliver Norwood was released upon the expiry of his contract and ended his six-year stay at Bramall Lane.

At 33, Norwood still has a lot to give. The metronomic midfielder has the passing range needed to play a high-possession, attractive brand of football and would add some much-needed experience to Sunderland in the middle of the park

With two Championship promotions on his CV, Norwood is well-versed at escaping the second tier. The Black Cats would benefit from adding experience to a group of developing players.

Sunderland are reportedly keen to sign the former Brighton man but will face significant opposition from Championship rivals Watford and Hull City.

Norwood would be a major coup for Le Bris, and Sunderland should table a convincing offer to secure his services for next season.

Oli Norwood's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Manchester United 0 0 0 Carlisle United (loan) 7 0 0 Scunthorpe United (loan) 18 1 0 Coventry City (loan) 18 2 2 Huddersfield Town 90 9 12 Reading 92 5 18 Brighton and Hove Albion 37 0 5 Fulham (loan) 41 5 3 Sheffield United 252 11 21

Michal Helik

The colossal centre-back was one of the few shining lights at the John Smith’s Stadium during their relegation campaign, with his ability in both penalty areas making him a standout performer for the West Yorkshire outfit.

The steely Polish defender made the move to Town from Barnsley after the Tykes dropped out of the second tier two years ago, and his current club will be hoping there isn’t a repeat of that scenario after being faced with a similar fate this summer.

With nine goals to his name for the previous campaign, Michal Helik was the club’s top scorer in the Championship and would also bring a goal threat, as well as vast experience to a young defensive unit, alongside Dan Ballard.

During his four seasons in English football, Helik has proven the he can perform admirably at Championship level, having racked up over 150 appearances in the second tier to date. Huddersfield's relegation makes him far more attainable but he will likely have a host of suitors in the second tier.

Kwame Poku

It was reported in November by TEAMtalk, that Sunderland and West Brom were among the sides interested in signing Kwame Poku from Peterborough United.

The Posh winger has 20 games under his belt in the Championship, and while he didn’t record the same output as he’s done in the last year in League One, he is someone Sunderland should consider if Jack Clarke departs this summer.

The winger will instantly bring flair and creativity, but at his age he can still develop more, meaning he will only improve in years to come, much like many of the Sunderland signings of recent years. Poku could be another very dangerous winger straight away on the books at the Stadium of Light, but could develop in the same way Clarke has.

So, instead of maybe looking for a ready-made replacement, the Black Cats should consider Poku, as he’s got all the potential to be a top class winger at second tier level.

Charlie Cresswell

There are a few reasons why Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell would be a realistic addition, even permanently.

Firstly, he seems to be surplus to requirements at Elland Road, even with the Whites currently competing in the second tier at this point, and he is in the same mould as Helik as a centre-back, too.

His contract may not expire until 2027, but Leeds can't demand a fee too high for the imposing defender, considering his lack of game time this summer. He would add continuity to Sunderland's model of younger players with a point to prove, and is a fantastic player in both boxes.

Cresswell already has second-tier experience under his belt and could grow into a vital first-teamer for Sunderland if he joins. There is also a real chance he could be sold on for a big profit in the future, which is a requirement for many of the club's signings.

Karamoko Dembele

Karamoko Dembele has bags of ability and more versatility than a player like Jack Clarke to play centrally, or possibly from the left. He is very much a playmaker type of winger, and his spell on loan with Blackpool proved to be a fruitful one, as well as one which highlighted the need for him to play at a higher level than League One.

The 21-year-old became a real fans' favourite among the Seasiders faithful and with nine goals and 14 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions, Dembele made a clear contribution to their play-off bid, despite the club falling just short on the final day of the campaign.

Currently at Stade Brestois, he may be made available for loan again. In that sense, it likely wouldn't be a deal that would cost Sunderland a fortune to complete, and there is logic to it, but it may rely on a few factors, such as cashing in on Clarke; but both he and Poku could help to fill that void.

The likelihood is that there will be an overhaul of wingers at the Stadium of Light this summer. However, his versatility in operating centrally as well, make the diminutive forward the right sort of replacement for the likes of Clarke and Patrick Roberts.

It appears he is more than ready to make the step-up to Championship football next season, and he could form part of Sunderland's new-look attacking unit, should they need to rebuild next season. Another pre-peak player with plenty of room to improve and develop, capturing Dembele would be a real coup for Le Bris.