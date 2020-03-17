Feature: Why this summer will be a real measure of Nottingham Forest’s progress off the pitch

There can be no denying that Nottingham Forest have made great strides as a football club this season under Sabri Lamouchi, with the Reds still hoping to realise their dream of a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

The days of Brian Clough and the European Cup wins are looked back on with real fondness, but those following the Garibaldi haven’t had an awful lot to shout about their famous club since the wins over Malmo and Hamburg; until now, at least.

But nevertheless, the club are seemingly back on the ascent and are embarking on an upward rise under Sabri Lamouchi, who has a real chance of guiding his side back into the Premier League in his first year of charge – an opportunity they haven’t had in a while.

Ahead of the final nine games of the campaign – whenever they may be played following the EFL’s suspension of fixtures due to the coronavirus spread – Forest sit fifth in the Championship, with a top-six finish well on the cards for the East Midlands outfit.

Lamouchi has been nothing short of a revelation since taking the reins at the City Ground, proving that he is a very adaptable manager who can cope with the demands of the Championship.

In truth, this season in particular, it’s a division in which anybody can beat anybody, as Forest have learnt on numerous occasions in 2019/20.

Although the quality of the Championship can be in question, though, Forest are up there, fighting it out with the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United as they look to make a return to the top-flight.

Regardless of whether they win promotion or not this season, it has been a hugely positive season for the Reds. They have seen young players come up leaps and bounds and make a name for themselves in the first-team.

They have seen first-team players step up and become some of their most valuable assets, all whilst playing a huge part in helping Forest fight in the upper echelons of the Championship table.

Keeping hold of players such as Matty Cash and Joe Worrall in January – two of Forest’s most improved, homegrown players – was an achievement in itself, with the likes of AC Milan and West Ham courting the former throughout the window.

But this summer could well prove to the biggest test of Lamouchi’s reign so far – if they do fail to win promotion, then keeping the main core of players together ready for a second go next season will be absolutely massive.

Over the years, Forest fans have seen the likes of Britt Assombalonga, Oliver Burke and Michail Antonio all leave the club, after failing to realise their dreams of reaching the top-flight with Forest under the likes of Dougie Freedman and Mark Warburton.

This summer, the likes of Cash, Worrall, Joe Lolley and Brice Samba are all likely to attract interest, and for the likes of Cash and Worrall in particular, a bid could be too much to turn down given their recent new contracts at the City Ground.

Of course, Sabri Lamouchi’s future in the East Midlands isn’t all that secure either, with the Frenchman’s contract running out at the end of the season. Given how he’s adapted to English football thus far, it’s not as if clubs won’t be taking interest.

Ultimately, it all depends on where Forest are come May. Will their fans be parading the streets of Nottingham singing ‘we are going up!’, or will they be dusting themselves down for another season in the second tier?

If the latter, then overcoming potential interest this summer and keeping hold of the main group that has helped them climb to where they are this term, could well suggest that there is reason to positive on Trentside after all.