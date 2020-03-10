Feature: Why Stoke City fans are right to be optimistic about the direction they are heading under Michael O’Neill

If the season began when Michael O’Neill was appointed as Stoke City boss, the 5-1 thrashing of Hull City on Saturday would have left the Potters one point outside the top six.

Of course, ifs and buts mean nothing in football and the harsh reality is that the team are just three points above the relegation zone and still firmly battling to avoid the drop to League One.

However, it does mean there is reason for optimism on Staffordshire – for the first time in years.

The club had become synonymous with everything that can go wrong if you were a Premier League club and made a few bad decisions along the way.

Not showing enough ambition? Careful, you could do a Stoke.

Overpaying on average players? You could do a Stoke.

Think you’ll bounce back from relegation to the Championship straight away? It’s not easy, look at Stoke.

Whilst you can’t argue with what people are saying, it will have been very frustrating for fans of the club that they have quickly become a symbol of failure.

After all, this is a club that contested the 2011 FA Cup final and played Valencia in the last 32 of the Europa League less than a year later, whilst they regularly upset the big boys.

At that stage, the Potters were the club everyone outside the Premier League aspired to be like. ‘Doing a Stoke’ had a completely different meaning.

O’Neill has a long way to go to take the club back to that level but the early signs are that the hierarchy at the bet365 Stadium have finally appointed someone who can take them forward.

We often here excuses for managers who are appointed mid-season. Whether it’s the fact they haven’t had a pre-season, a proper transfer window or simply enough time to get to know the squad, instant success isn’t always expected.

Fortunately, the ex-Shamrock Rovers chief doesn’t look as though he is someone who cares much for excuses.

He will have recognised that he had taken over a club that were in disarray but he embraced the challenge of taking the side out of the relegation zone and was up for the battle.

Despite his success on the international stage, this was O’Neill’s first managerial role in England and he will still have had a lot to prove. But, there’s a lot of reasons for positivity.

Perhaps the most pleasing aspect is the adaptability Stoke have shown since the new boss came in.

The brilliant attacking football on display against the Tigers wasn’t a one-off. O’Neill’s men also put five past Huddersfield, hit Barnsley for four and have netted three times on three other occasions.

Yet, if the game requires a different approach, they can thrive. The 1-0 success at then leaders West Brom stands out, with the Potters producing the perfect away performance as they sat back, surrendered possession but barely conceded a chance of note.

A very low-key January window means that O’Neill has done this with players that were deemed failures prior to his arrivals or simply underperforming, whilst he has also integrated youth – with his leadership supposedly key to Tyrese Campbell’s decision to stay.

The financial implications of another season outside the top-flight mean that several big earners are sure to move on from Stoke in the summer and the overhaul that many expected in the New Year could happen then.

Normally, that would be a concern but under O’Neill it feels like something they can cope with.

In fact, after the way he has started, Stoke City fans will finally be looking forward to life under the manager for years to come.