Feature: Why Nottingham Forest have helped to rewrite the stereotypes when making new additions

Football fans’ opinions tend to differentiate all around the world, which makes it practically impossible for all to be in agreement on a certain matter.

A defeat to a relegation-threatened side leaves some questioning the manager’s position, but also leaves some believing that it was only a minor bump in the road.

A win over a higher-ranked team leaves some dreaming of a trip to Wembley via the play-offs, whereas some stay level-headed and remain grounded despite an impressive victory.

Another prime example of this is when clubs announce new signings – some welcome their new additions with open arms, whilst there are some who write them off straight away after a quick glance at their Wikipedia page.

In the Championship in particular, the proven, the better. Nobody would have expected Teemu Pukki to score 29 goals in the Championship last season, not only because he arrived on a free transfer, but also because of the fact he wasn’t really proven before his move to Norfolk.

But regardless, Norwich’s recruitment strategy paid off, and Pukki fired them to the Sky Bet Championship title in what was definitely the shrewdest transfer deal of the season.

Nottingham Forest fans have been guilty of writing off players in the past – Ben Watson found himself on the receiving end of criticism from plenty of supporters last term, but also in the early stages of this season.

But the experienced midfielder has started in every single one of Forest’s Championship matches this season, playing a vital cog in the Reds’ bid for promotion to the Premier League under Sabri Lamouchi.

Playing an integral role in midfield alongside Watson is Samba Sow, another player who has divided opinions amongst the Forest faithful for another reason this year.

Sow arrived at the City Ground in the summer to add competition to what was already a very congested area of the pitch.

At 30 years of age, he wasn’t the most idealistic signing from a fans’ perspective, as arguably, it was a signing that Forest seemingly didn’t need to make on the eye.

But despite being slightly written off before kicking a ball, Sow has quickly established himself as one of their most important players this season.

His absence has proven to be a big blow for a Forest side that have won only one of their last six games, and have ultimately seen their hopes of automatic promotion diminish after a disappointing run of form of late.

Sow has only lost one game in a Garibaldi shirt this season, and although their results and performances depend on more than just him, his presence and drive in midfield has been a real asset to have.

I wouldn’t be far wrong in saying that the same people criticising Watson and Sow were the ones who would have been calling the club to splash the cash on Dwight Gayle or another proven forward in the summer.

Whilst Lewis Grabban certainly needed cover, and more quality than Rafa Mir for sure, spending a significant sum of money on a proven striker was nowhere near guaranteed to work out.

Charlie Austin, for instance, has flattered to deceive since joining West Brom for a reported fee of £4m, and is struggling for regular game time having started just 13 times this season, falling behind Hal Robson-Kanu in the pecking order.

Sabri Lamouchi and his staff deserve real credit for their recruitment this season, with the likes of Brice Samba, Sow and Yuri Ribeiro all proving to be shrewd captures for the club.

If he has proven one thing, then it is that signing players from across Europe can prove to be a major success, if thorough research and planning goes into the arrival.