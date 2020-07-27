Feature: Why Millwall and Gary Rowett were a match made in heaven

When Millwall were booed off at Luton back in October, had gone seven league games without winning and sat 18th in the Championship standings, few could have predicted that almost ten months later they’d be disappointed with an eight-place finish.

In fact, if this crazy season hadn’t been extended due to COVID-19, the Lions would currently be in the thick of their pre-season programme and most likely be turning out at somewhere local like Dartford, Barnet or Stevenage this weekend, not stewing over a failed play-off bid that only started gathering pace around Christmas.

Those boos at Kenilworth Road were somewhat harsh – especially as less than six weeks earlier Neil Harris had guided Millwall to their joint-best start to a Championship campaign, with seven points from their opening three matches. However, results weren’t the only problem, Harris’ often negative and tedious style had become stale, and another relegation battle looked the best-case scenario.

Change was needed. ￼Millwall and Harris had outgrown each other, and although the timing was odd – with rivals Leeds up next, a side that Harris has notoriously done well against – the announcement coming prior to an international break made it that little more understandable.

It was simple, Millwall needed someone with the capacity to take them to the next level.

Enter Gary Rowett, well, albeit after an impressive three-match spell as caretaker manager by first-team coach Adam Barrett, who narrowly missed out on the management gig despite knocking up four points from three games – although it could have been so different had it not been for that late capitulation at Brentford, where Millwall somehow snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

But timing is everything in football, and the former Birmingham, Derby and Stoke boss looked too good an opportunity to turn down. It seemed a perfect fit.

Millwall required someone with Rowett’s experience and knowledge of the Championship, whilst Rowett needed something to get his teeth stuck into after a testing stint with the Potters had damaged his managerial reputation.

From the outside, it appeared a match made in heaven.

His first press conference was a breathe of fresh air. Rowett’s wittiness and confidence left you wanting more, whilst his impact on the pitch was immediate. 48 hours later, a dominant 2-0 victory over Stoke – celebrated with a punch of the air towards The Barry Kitchener Stand – left those inside The Den excited and intrigued.

Wind on three months, and after collecting 29 points from a possible 45 available, only goal difference was keeping Millwall outside the top-six and the new manager bounce was in full throttle. Rowett was no magician, but he’d worked wonders in what felt like a never-ending honeymoon period.

In fact, a frustrating, but gritty 2-0 victory over Reading in late-January which moved the south Londoners level on points with sixth-placed Nottingham Forest, was significant in more ways than one. It meant that Millwall had already equalled their points tally from last term with 18 matches remaining.

Rowett’s revolution was gathering pace, and Millwall were quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with.

Play-off rivals Swansea, Derby, Bristol City and Preston had all been swept aside on the road, and by the time Millwall had recovered from a rare three-game blip to produce their best performance of the campaign in dispatching Nottingham Forest in their final game before the break, the top-six looked theirs to lose.

However, 106-day break due to the Coronavirus outbreak between the City Ground massacre and disappointment of Derby halted their momentum and although a late surge of victories threatened to gatecrash the play-off picture, Millwall’s slow post-lockdown return cost themselves the opportunity at dislodging either Forest or Harris’ Cardiff.

But, such is Rowett’s mentality, it won’t come as much surprise that he’s already looking towards next season – with the loan signing of Ryan Woods, one of his many success stories, confirmed by the club on Monday, less than seven days after the Lions rounded off an impressive campaign by thrashing Huddersfield at The Den to secure a second eight-place finish in the space of three years.

Millwall fans always want more, but they’re certainly in safe hands heading into their fourth consecutive season at Championship level and with the likes of Leeds, West Brom and possibly one of Brentford of Fulham no longer in the division next term, the sky is the limit.