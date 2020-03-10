Feature: Why Charlton win could prove a seminal moment in Jonathan Woodgate’s managerial career at Middlesbrough

Jonathan Woodgate has endured a very challenging introduction to the managerial world throughout his first season in charge of Middlesbrough, with the former Boro defender facing numerous daunting challenges that would test even the most experienced managers.

It has been a season of transition at the Riverside, with the club pursuing a completely different approach on and off the field to the one they had deployed under Tony Pulis, who could call upon a far more experienced squad as he looked to guide the club to promotion last term.

It was therefore never going to be an easy remit for Woodgate to walk into in his first ever managerial job, which has inevitably led to the Middlesbrough manager making mistakes tactically with his team selections at times, but at the top of the club at least, they seem to have accepted that they were likely to face more of a battle for survival than promotion this term.

However, after what had been a challenging first few months of the campaign that saw them in and around the bottom three, Middlesbrough appeared to have started to turn a corner under Woodgate, with Boro winning four successive matches over the festive period to move ten points clear of the relegation zone.

That run of form had been built on Middlesbrough getting back to becoming a really difficult team to break down, with Boro conceding just three goals in seven league games between the start of December and New Year’s Day.

Woodgate’s decision to bring Aynsley Pears into the side in particular was paying off, with the keeper taking his chance to come into the side and producing some excellent performances between the sticks.

Since they secured a 2-0 Preston North End on New Year’s Day, though, Middlesbrough went on another alarming run of form, which saw them fail to win any of their ten Championship matches leading up last weekend’s pivotal clash at Charlton Athletic.

There were of course reasons for Middlesbrough’s form over that period, with Boro suffering injuries to key players such as Daniel Ayala, George Friend and Ryan Shotton, to name just a few, but Woodgate still had enough quality within the squad to be picking up at least a few wins during that run.

That meant that Middlesbrough found themselves back in the relegation zone ahead of the game at Charlton, and left Woodgate under ever mounting pressure to ensure he made the right decisions to help his side get back to winning ways with just ten games of the season remaining.

It was perhaps the most important match of his short managerial career so far, and Woodgate demonstrated that he is starting to learn from some of the problems he has faced throughout the campaign, with the Boro manager getting his tactics and team selection spot on at the Valley.

That included the bold and brave decision to drop Pears from the side and hand Dejan Stojanovic his first start in the Championship since his arrival from St Gallen in January – and it was a decision that could have very easily come back to bite him were Boro to have suffered another poor result.

Those are the sorts of tough decisions, though, that managers can live and die by, and Woodgate showed that he has no problem in making the tough selection calls when he feels it provides his side with the best possible chance of earning a result.

Stojanovic delivered an encouraging performance at the Valley, and was helped out by Middlesbrough delivering a controlled defensive performance throughout the contest to frustrate their opponents and ensure they protected the lead given to them by Paddy McNair in the 17th minute.

Woodgate’s other major selection call also proved to be the correct one, with the Boro manager electing to keep Rudy Gestede up front, despite both Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga returning to the squad.

Gestede delivered one of his best performances for the club, with his hold up play crucial in helping Middlesbrough cause problems in the final third throughout the contest, while the likes of Lewis Wing and Hayden Coulson are continuing to shine.

Crucially, Woodgate’s side managed to survive a couple of penalty appeals from Charlton in the second half, which is the sort of luck you need at times alongside a strong performance when you are in the position Middlesbrough are in.

It therefore felt like Woodgate had taken a significant step in his managerial career against Charlton, which could help to provide a springboard for Boro to get themselves out of trouble and then look to build on that next term.

However, Woodgate will be needing to show that he can continue to evolve his managerial style and learn from his mistakes, with Middlesbrough’s survival this season critical to his long-term managerial success.