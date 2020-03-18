Feature: What Luton Town’s season means for their long-term future

Almost 14 years has passed since Luton Town finished 10th in the Championship, securing their best league finish since the late 1980s in the process.

A team consisting of Kevin Foley, Leon Barnett, Steve Howard and Carlos Edwards impressed immensely on their return to the second tier following a nine-year absence, finishing 19 points clear of the relegation places.

However, this would prove the high water mark for that side and years of decline and financial difficulty left the club battling in non-league football just three years later. Their progress since then has been admirable and after earning promotion back to the Championship last season under Graeme Jones, it felt the club had finally restored itself to where it deserves to be.

But life in the second tier is as competitive as ever and Jones’ side have struggled. With just nine matches to play they are in the bottom three and six points adrift of safety. They have conceded more goals than any other team and barring the exploits of James Collins and Harry Cornick, they have struggled to create opportunities themselves.

Despite having scored more goals than any other side last season in League One, the Hatters have not been able to regularly impose their entertaining style of play upon Championship opposition. Only Charlton Athletic have taken fewer shots per game than Jones’ men, while only two sides have scored fewer goals from open play. Although Luton favour a passing style of play they average less than 48% possession per game and they have struggled to compete with the aerial game of much of their opposition, winning more duels than only two other sides.

This is not to be over critical of Jones or his side though. The manager only brought in one player for a fee during the summer and his January additions have not yet featured. Those that have come in, such as Calum McManaman and Izzy Brown, have not had the desired impact, while the loss of James Justin and Jack Stacey has proved a real blow.

Taking this low risk approach to the transfer market has of course impacted the club’s chances of staying in the division, but given the situation that saw them plummet down the leagues in the past it is a prudent strategy. The bottom end of the Championship has become incredibly competitive in recent years and clubs like Stoke City, Hull City, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town are in trouble despite having spent money. Stoke in particular show that in the Championship investment is no guarantee of success and Luton have taken the decision to secure the club’s future rather than pursuing short-term reward.

Whether they are in fact relegated this season remains in the balance given the current global health situation, but what appears to be clear is that they are in a stable position to bounce back regardless. Barring some of the aforementioned younger players that earned moves to the Premier League, the squad is largely in tact and retains a good relationship with Jones. The 49-year-old has prior experience of guiding the club through League One and it is likely he will be able to keep this group together.

Their style of play is also proven to be effective lower down the pyramid and while things have not quite worked out this term, Luton can take a valuable lesson from this season. Despite being open at the back, the Hatters have looked to play their own way and have refused to resort to overly defensive tactics. In Derby County, Brentford and Bristol City they have had some good wins and will be better prepared than anyone to come straight back up. Provided Jones receives support to keep refreshing the squad, there is no reason the club need to be away for so long this time around.