Feature: What does the future hold for Jordan Obita at Reading?

With nine games to go Reading are sitting comfortably in mid-table with no signs that the Royals are going to drop into the third division come the end of the campaign.

They’ve had some good moments in the league this season and most recently recorded an impressive away victory over Birmingham City at St. Andrews.

With the season just nine games away from coming to a close, there’s a number of players who may not be at the club for the next campaign due to their contracts coming to an end.

One of those is left-back Jordan Obita, a player who has come through the academy and earned his place in the Royals side for a number of years looks as though he could well be off in the summer.

Obita made his first Royals senior appearance back in 2010, and ever since his career has been riddled with ups and downs that has certainly made him a much stronger person throughout his time at the club.

Under Jaap Stam, Obita played a wing-back role and netted a crucial goal in the play-off semi-final first leg at Fulham, before missing what turned out to be a crucial penalty in the final against Huddersfield Town at Wembley.

The next years that he endured after that miss would turn out to be just as painful as the penalty, as he suffered a number of injuries, and at one point was out of action for just under two years.

He damaged his knee in a fixture with Hull City, and underwent three different surgeries with the last one finally correcting the problem that he had suffered meaning he could return at the start of this season in a home fixture with Blackburn Rovers.

Can you get 100% in this Reading quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who was born in London Borough of Southwark on 18/11/97? Andy Rinomhota Ovie Ejaria John Swift Michael Olise

It’s fair to say, Obita has been impressive since his return, although is yet to hit the heights of previous campaigns which is completely understandable given his circumstances, however with his contract up in July, Reading will have to make a decision on whether to keep the 26-year-old.

He’s popular with a lot of the supporters at the club, and being from the area with a settled family it’d be a big surprise if he was to reject a new offer from Reading should it come in.

He brings a lot to the team, his experience is imperative in what is a young squad whilst he can also play anywhere down the left which makes him important to the club during a 46 game Championship season.

The one thing that is potentially stopping him from getting a new deal at the club is young full-back Omar Richards, he’s been terrific throughout and has a big future ahead of him especially having shown his development in terms of defensive play in this current season.

If Obita wants to be a regular first-team player for the Royals then he’s going to have to improve upon his performances this season, and hope that he can show more to Mark Bowen than Richards is currently.

It’s unlikely Obita would want to be the back-up option, and in the midfield Reading often use Ovie Ejaria or Yakou Meite out on the left-side so it can be difficult to see his place in the starting XI.

The club should offer him a one-year deal with the option of an extension, that would be best for all parties and gives the player an opportunity to get back to the level that he was at before his injuries came about.

It would also mean that supporters would be onside, whilst Obita could also provide a valuable squad option due to his ability to play in a variety of positions for the Royals.