Feature: What does the future hold for Jayden Bogle at Derby County?

When Derby County suffered a narrow defeat in the play-off final last season to Aston Villa, their supporters would have been hoping that their side would be able to push on during the current campaign.

Whilst the Rams were forced to wave goodbye to the likes of Harry Wilson, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori following the expiry of their loan deals at Pride Park, the arrival of Phillip Cocu provided the club with a boost.

Having achieved a great deal of success during his time in charge of PSV Eindhoven, the Dutchman knew that the pressure was on to replicate the feats recorded by his predecessors Frank Lampard and Gary Rowett at Derby.

Cocu opted to put his own stamp on Derby’s squad in the previous summer transfer window by drafting in Matt Clarke, Ben Hamer, Kieran Dowell and Jamie Paterson on loan deals with Krystian Bielik and Graeme Shinnie signing permanent contracts.

Although the Rams started the season in fine fashion by beating Huddersfield Town 2-1 on the opening day, they then experienced a slump in form which resulted in them failing to win any of their next seven league games.

Absent for six of these aforementioned fixtures, Jayden Bogle made his return from injury during the club’s 3-2 victory over Birmingham City and has since gone on to feature on 31 occasions in all competitions.

A product of the Rams’ youth academy, the full-back was handed his senior debut during the previous campaign by Lampard against Millwall.

Having impressed throughout this particular fixture, Bogle quickly established himself as a mainstay in Derby’s starting eleven by delivering a number of eye-catching performances in the second-tier.

Despite illustrating a fantastic ability to read the game in a defensive sense, the 19-year-old only started to offer a potent threat going forward during the second-half of the 2018/19 campaign.

A stunning run of form resulted in the defender producing 10 direct goal contributions in 17 games as the Rams sealed a place in the play-offs.

Bogle then helped his side secure a dramatic victory over promotion favourites Leeds United in the semi-finals of the competition.

Whereas the England Under-20 international marked his first Wembley Stadium appearance by producing an assist for Jack Marriott’s late strike, he was partially at fault for Anwhar El Ghazi’s first-half effort which set up a 2-1 victory for the Lions.

Since this defeat, Bogle has ultimately failed to push-on under the guidance of Cocu who publicly criticised him for his lack-lustre performance against Huddersfield Town last month.

Introduced as a substitute during the Rams’ clash with the Terriers, the full-back produced an awful error which allowed Harry Toffolo to seal a point for his side at Pride Park.

With Andre Wisdom given the chance to prove himself at full-back against Fulham and Queens Park Rangers, Bogle was forced to watch on from the sidelines before eventually making his return to the starting eleven at the end of February.

Relatively impressive during Derby’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday, Bogle would have been determined to illustrate his talent against Premier League opposition in the form of Manchester United in the FA Cup earlier this month.

Yet despite producing a relatively promising attacking display, the full-back was far from convincing in a defensive sense and thus it could be argued that he may not be ready to play at the highest level at this stage of his career.

Given that he was linked with a move to Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United and Burnley during the January transfer window, it would be somewhat of a shock if he doesn’t garner interest from elsewhere this summer due to his undoubted potential.

Providing that the Rams do indeed receive offers from Premier League sides, it will be intriguing to see whether they opt to cash in on Bogle or let him leave.

Whilst Derby could use the money from the defender’s sale to re-invest in their squad, there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in a sufficient replacement for him who possesses an equal amount of talent.

Currently 12th in the Championship standings, the Rams will be hoping that Bogle can play a pivotal role in helping the club launch a late push for the play-offs when the season eventually resumes.

However, if the full-back continues to struggle for consistency, Cocu may decide to part-ways with the teenager.