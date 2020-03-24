Feature: The tactics, the philosophy and how promotion to the PL with Leeds United is Marcelo Bielsa’s greatest project

During the action at Elland Road on a matchday, you will find an Argentine 64-year-old perched on a stool casting an eye over his side’s performance.

That man, Marcelo Bielsa, has become a cult figure in English football, and he is about to embark one a stint in England’s top flight.

After a rather mediocre playing career with the likes of Newell’s Old Boys, Instituto and Club Argentino, Bielsa began his coaching with the former, spending two years with the Argentine club.

Spells with South American sides in the shape of Atlas, America and Velez Sarsfield would promote Bielsa to one of the most talked about coaches on the continent, and it was in 1998 that he would take over the Argentine national side, spending six years in charge.

Winning the Olympics in 2004 and guiding Argentine to a Copa Amercia runners up place saw Bielsa gain further honours in his managerial career.

Three years with Chile would then lead to his first real spell in European football with Spanish side Athletic Bilbao, and it is with the Basque club that he would begin to make his name in La Liga, finishing runners up in the Copa del Rey final and Europa League final of 2012.

It was after his time at the San Mames that Bielsa would have three rather forgettable spells at three more European clubs, spending time with Marseille, Lazio and Lille.

A slight break in football saw Bielsa then head into the summer of 2018 without a job, and it was much a surprise when he opted to take on the job at Elland Road.

In what was quite a coup for Leeds, Bielsa immediately took to life at the Yorkshire club, attempting a promotion during his first season.

After battling with the likes of Norwich City and Sheffield United, Bielsa would see his side miss out on an automatic promotion place, finishing third.

Securing a spot in the play-offs, Leeds would fail advance, and the season would end in disappointment, losing to Derby County in the semi-final.

It was in his first season of English football that fans began to find out why the Argentine had gained such a reputation amongst professional players and fellow managers, including Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, who has publically praised Bielsa on occasion.

Guardiola, who has arguably been the most successful coach over recent times, openly praised Bielsa’s tactics, philosophy and scouting methods which have all been focal points of his time in charge of Leeds.

The much talked about and controversial spy-gate caused a stir, but also handed Leeds fan an insight into exactly how in depth and passionate their manager was.

This season, Bielsa has remained as ever – committed to the cause, and with the break in football, his side sit top of the Championship table and fully on course for the Premier League.

Whilst it may not have been to plan, it does look likely that Bielsa will get it right second time round, and having witnessed his passion and coaching credentials first hand – you have to say that promotion will be fully deserved.

Leeds have looked very good for the most part this term, and even a dip in form over the festive period has not halted progression, leapfrogging title rivals West Bromwich Albion in the league table.

Whilst Bielsa has put time, effort and a lot of man hours in to his time in the Championship, the Argentine will undoubtedly relish the chance of a Premier League campaign, potentially facing Guardiola in the process.

A managerial career that has seen many top honours, Bielsa will arguably claim this season, if it continues, to be one of his best.