Feature: The rising stock of West Brom midfielder Filip Krovinovic

Following a heartbreaking defeat to Aston Villa in the semi-finals of the play-offs last season, West Bromwich Albion found themselves at a crossroads in terms of their immediate future.

Whereas caretaker manager Jimmy Shan helped the Baggies seal a fourth place finish in the Championship, it would have been somewhat of a risk to hand over the reins to the 41-year-old due to his lack of experience at this level.

Taking this into consideration, West Brom opted to name Slaven Bilic as their head coach in June 2019.

Although the Croatian achieved a great deal of success during his time in charge of the national side as well as West Ham United, his reputation was damaged somewhat by a relatively poor spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad.

Nevertheless, Bilic’s arrival created a buzz amongst the club’s supporters who were expecting their side to take the second-tier by storm in the opening weeks of the 2019/20 campaign following the Baggies’ recent escapades.

The former Hammers boss opted to put his own stamp on West Brom’s squad by signing the likes of Semi Ajayi, Matheus Pereira, Grady Diangana and Filip Krovinovic during the summer transfer window.

Whilst the aforementioned trio all quickly established themselves as key players for the Baggies, Krovinovic initially struggled for consistency in the Championship.

Signed on a temporary deal from Benfica, the attacking midfielder illustrated glimpses of his undoubted talent during West Brom’s clashes with Luton Town and Reading in which he provided two assists.

However, following a relatively quiet display against Derby County, Krovinovic was replaced in Bilic’s starting eleven by Pereira who went on to produce a stunning run of form which helped West Brom launch a serious push for promotion.

Meanwhile, Krovinovic was limited to cameo appearances in 14 of his next 18 league appearances before being handed the opportunity to prove his worth on Boxing Day against Barnsley.

Despite scoring his first goal for the club during this particular fixture, the 24-year-old drifted in and out of West Brom’s side over the coming weeks as the club experienced a drop-off in performance levels which saw them go seven games without a victory in the Championship.

With the Baggies needing an individual to step up the mark, Krovinovic began to weave his magic in the heart of midfield.

An impressive outing against West Ham United in the FA Cup was followed by eye-catching displays in West Brom’s clashes with Cardiff City, Luton Town, Millwall and Reading.

Although he was unable to prevent the Baggies from suffering defeat to the Bluebirds, Krovinovic produced an assist at the Cardiff City Stadium before taking his overall tally in terms of direct goal contributions to six during his side’s crucial victory over Reading in February.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this West Brom quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Which club did Jake Livermore start his career with? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United

Whereas the former Rio Ave man is by no means the finished product, it could be argued that he possesses all the ingredients needed to thrive in the Premier League.

Utterly sublime against top-flight side Newcastle United earlier this month, Krovinovic came to close to inspiring his side to a dramatic comeback in the fifth round of the FA Cup at the Hawthorns.

Providing that he is able to use this performance as a bench-mark for the rest of the season, there is no reason why the midfielder cannot play a pivotal role in helping West Brom seal a return to the top-flight.

According to A Bola (as cited by Sport Witness), Krovinovic could reportedly be available for €10m with his parent-club Benfica thought to be open to the possibility of selling him.

If this is indeed the case, the Baggies ought to consider splashing the cash on the midfielder as he is starting to thrive under the guidance of Bilic and thus could become a quality operator at the highest level in the not-too distant future.