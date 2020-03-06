Feature: The reason that Leeds United can have no regrets over Eddie Nketiah’s recent success with Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah’s loan move to Elland Road looked guaranteed to be a match made in heaven.

Leeds United were looking for a proven goalscorer to give competition for Patrick Bamford as they looked to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Arsenal were hardly in a position to offer him regular first team football, and knew that their prized asset needed regular game time to really kick on to the next level.

Moving to Elland Road would be the perfect progression for Nketiah as he adjusted to the expectations of playing for a team who needed to win every week in front of one of the most demanding fanbases in the country.

It was a switch that ticked all of the boxes, but something just didn’t fit.

Eddie Nketiah made 19 appearances for Leeds United in all competitions, but started just four.

Let’s get this straight, no player is entitled to merely walk into the starting XI – particularly at the club such as the Whites who faced real pressure to secure promotion this term.

However, few would have expected what happened with the 20-year-old.

Marcelo Bielsa doesn’t just play a formation or a system – it’s more accustomed to a formula which is specifically designed to outplay and outwork the opposition.

That means that for Bielsa’s formula to work, it needs the correct personnel to carry out his instructions with little in the way of variation.

Patrick Bamford has attracted criticism for the amount of chances that he’s wasted this term, but Marcelo Bielsa has stuck with the striker even through the lengthiest of goal droughts.

That’s because he’s a player that know the formula inside-out.

Few would argue that Eddie Nketiah is faster, more direct and a much more clinical finisher than Patrick Bamford, but that’s not everything that Bielsa is looking for in his lone striker.

The Leeds United head coach rules the roost at Elland Road and so if a player is to break into his starting XI then he needs to prove that he knows exactly what is expected of him.

There’s nothing to suggest that Eddie Nketiah wasn’t learning the ropes, but after just five months at the club it was always going to be tricky to replace a man who had spent an entire year learning the ways of the well-respected Argentine.

While Eddie Nketiah had showed glimpses of what he could do at Elland Road, you can’t blame Arsenal for having reservations about his development.

When a club sends a player out on loan they need assurances that he will be afforded the game time that is needed for him to develop – after all, if he was going to sit on the bench he may as well be doing it for his parent club.

So when Mikel Arteta – who was appointed as Arsenal’s head coach during Nketiah’s loan spell – decided to recall the striker at the start of the January transfer, few could have any complaints.

Reports suggested that another loan move to the Championship was on the cards, but ultimately the Premier League giants decided that the talented 20-year-old would be better served by staying at the Emirates Stadium.

Many suggested that Nketiah wouldn’t get a look-in for the Arsenal first team, however they were sadly mistaken.

Nketiah has made six appearances for the Gunners since returning to North London, and while he hasn’t been seen as a regular starter at this point, you get the impression that his influence will increase in the final months of the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette rule the attacking roost for Arteta’s side, but given their lack of goalscoring form since the turn of the year, Nketiah has been thrust into the first team fold.

Handed starts in Arsenal’s last two games, Nketiah has scored two goals in that time as the Gunners recorded victories over Everton in the Premier League and Portsmouth in the FA Cup.

Not only that, but Nketiah has played every minute of those two games.

His loan spell with Leeds United may not have been seen as a resounding success, but you can’t argue that the striker has made the best decision for his long-term future.

Nketiah perhaps wasn’t the right fit for Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion-winning formula, and that’s fine as Leeds United have been able to replace the 20-year-old and kick on in their hunt for Premier League football.

But it seems that a return to Arsenal was just what the striker needed, and given what he’s done in the last couple of weeks when given an opportunity, it appears that Leeds United may be able to take a small bit of credit for helping a young English player to establish himself at one of the Premier League’s biggest names.