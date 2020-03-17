Feature: The potentially significant fall of Hull City

Hull City have had a rollercoaster over the last seven seasons with Tigers supporters seemingly going through every emotion that a football fan will feel in a lifetime.

But the 2019/2020 season could be the worst one yet for Hull City as they plummet towards the bottom three in the Sky Bet Championship as they sit just one place and two points ahead of 22nd placed Charlton Athletic. The enforced EFL break will have come at an excellent time for the Tigers who need to regroup ahead of a monumental push to retain their status as a Championship for next season.

The first half of the current campaign went swimmingly for Hull, with Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki seemed to be firing them into the play-off positions. The pair could single-handedly win games for Hull and would play a massive part in City being mentioned in the promotion conversation at all with many pundits tipping them to surge into the promotion picture after the turn of the year. However, that hasn’t quite come to fruition with Hull now being touted to return to League One, a division they have not competed in since 2005.

The Tigers have not won a game in the league since New Year’s Day, when a Bowen goal stole all the points in a Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday. Since that slight moment of elation, it has all be downhill for Hull, both on and off the pitch. Supporters of the Tigers were gutted on deadline day when both of their star players decided to leave the club for pastures new with Grosicki heading to automatic promotion candidates West Bromwich Albion and Bowen making the step up to the Premier League to join West Ham United.

Nine defeats from the last 11 suggests that Hull are very much facing the possibility of joining the League One line-up for the 2020/2021 season, with the years in the Premier League feeling like a lifetime ago.

The club were promoted into the reformed Premier League for the first time in 2008 as they won the play-offs but have very much dropped between the top-flight and the Championship ever since. The Tigers have had some wonderful players grace the Hull City shirt with current European and soon to be Premier League champion Andy Robertson plying his trade with the Tigers after he moved to the KC Stadium from Dundee United in 2014 before departing to Liverpool following Hull’s relegation.

Current Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was also a Tiger when he signed from county rivals Sheffield United; Maguire has gone on to enjoy a stellar career as his move to Manchester United was a record transfer fee paid for a defender. The centre-back has also gone on to represent England at the 2018 World Cup, scoring against Sweden in the quarter finals.

The club reached the FA Cup Final back in 2014, and despite losing out to a goal from Aaron Ramsey in extra time, the Tigers had managed to qualify for a spot in the UEFA Europa League. Hull would overcome Slovakian side AS Trencin over two legs but were knocked out in the final play-off round before the group stages by Belgian side Lokeren. This had given Hull just a glimpse of what was on offer in the Premier League.

Promotion and relegations have been aplenty for Hull City in recent years and with another relegation looking ever closer. The Tigers are on the longest unbeaten run out of all the clubs in the Football League, which is certainly not ideal form when heading into the business end of the season and with the other teams around them showing that they can win games under a huge amount of pressure, Hull’s delve into the third tier looks more and more likely.

Should the season continue on April the 3rd, the Tigers have come crucial games that they will need to get points from to stop their surge down the table. Charlton, Luton, Wigan and Middlesbrough are still to face the Tigers for a second time this campaign and with Hull’s current situation all of the clubs listed before will be looking at their clash with Hull as one they could get points from to drag Hull further down the table.

There are certainly more twists and turns to come this season but Hull’s demise from the Premier League to potentially League One in just three years could be compared to Sheffield United or AFC Bournemouth’s efforts in the opposite directions.