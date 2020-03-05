Feature: The enigmatic Swansea City figure who is yet to reach potential under Steve Cooper

Swansea City remain in contention for a play-off spot this campaign despite having failed to display the brand of exciting and attacking football that Graham Potter normalised at the Liberty Stadium last term.

The Swans did not emerge as play-off contenders until the latter stages of last season, but supporters became accustomed to their side producing serious excitement on a consistent basis throughout the campaign as a clear footballing philosophy was installed.

Potter’s excellent work in south Wales saw him recruited by Premier League side Brighton to replace the departing Chris Hughton over the summer, but Swansea would have been hoping that new boss Steve Cooper could continue Potter’s work.

Indeed, Swansea have not been able to produce the glowing displays they managed regularly under Potter, but their points tally suggests they have made material progress under Cooper as they are now better placed than this time last campaign.

However, it is clear to see that a handful of Swansea’s star performers from last season have failed to truly kick on during the current campaign, and former Manchester City midfielder Bersant Celina certainly falls into this particular category.

The Kosovo international made a strong start to life at Swansea as he scored eight goals and registered eight assists during his maiden campaign under Potter, but Celina has struggled to replicate this same kind of attacking flair since Cooper’s arrival.

The 23-year-old showed plenty of promise at the start of the season as he found the net twice during August, but he has since only managed to contribute three assists to Swansea’s attacking exploits with the Welsh side experiencing patchy runs of form.

Celina’s role in the side has come under plenty of debate since the early weeks of the season, with Cooper often opting to deploy him in a left-wing role rather than his natural central position as the Swansea boss argued this is where he is more effective.

This bold decision was certainly questioned by plenty of Swansea fans, particularly seeing as Celina appears to look more comfortable when he is operating in the middle of the pitch rather than being somewhat isolated on the left flank.

However, Cooper has since tried utilising Celina both in the centre and on the wing, and it has to be said that the former Ipswich loanee has struggled to establish himself as a key creative threat for the south Wales side over the course the campaign.

Celina’s waning influences on matches has also seen Cooper substitute him on a number of occasions this term, while Celina’s most recent appearance saw him appear to react angrily after he was brought off during the Swans’ 4-4 draw with Hull.

The attacking midfielder has now not featured in the squad Swansea’s last two matches due to an ongoing illness, but Cooper must make every effort to try and find a role for Celina upon his return given the obvious quality he can bring to the side.

This could prove to be a difficult task given Conor Gallagher’s suitability to the central attacking midfield role in addition to Jordon Garrick’s displays out wide, but Celina’s talent certainly should not go to waste during the closing weeks of the season.

It could even be that Celina gives Cooper a strong attacking option from the bench if Swansea need creative reinforcement when chasing games between now and the end of the term, but the midfielder is unlikely to accept being a bit-part player beyond this point.

There is every chance that Celina could make some key contributions during Swansea’s play-off push in the final 10 games, but it would be fair to say that the Kosovan’s future beyond the end of the season is starting to look increasingly uncertain.