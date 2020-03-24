Feature: The comparisons between last season’s Nottingham Forest and Sabri Lamouchi’s team

Nottingham Forest sit fifth in the Championship table at present with promotion to the Premier League in the sights of boss Sabri Lamouchi.

Since French boss Lamouchi took over last summer, Forest fans have been delighted with consistent performances, entertaining ties with the likes of West Bromwich Albion, and big wins which include a victory over Leeds United.

For Forest fans, a belief that has not been present for some time is now giving them lots of optimism that Premier League football could be present at the City Ground next season.

Such good form and feelings around the club are a far cry from last season’s rather forgettable campaign.

A ninth place finish last term saw both Aitor Karanka and Martin O’Neill fail to find consistency, with the former enduring a difficult spell over the winter period with one win in six games before leaving on January 11th.

Replaced by O’Neill, Forest did slightly improve, but any chance of a late play-off push was halted as the Reds endured a run of five defeats in a row over April.

So, what has changed under Lamouchi, and why do Forest look much improved?

Determination to turn draws into wins

Lamouchi’s Forest have lost just nine games up to this point of the season, which is just one off last season’s 10 after 37 matches.

But, it is not defeats that have been the biggest change at the City Ground under Lamouchi.

The Frenchman has drastically improved Forest’s willingness to fight and battle in games, never more obvious than the 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion earlier this year.

Karanka/O’Neill had 14 draws up to this point last season, but Lamouchi’s side have managed to turn a number of their draws into impressive wins.

Compared to last season, Forest have amassed three more wins (16) gaining a significant number of points.

Improved player performances

Experienced midfielder Ben Watson is notably one of the players who have added a lot more than they did last season.

Lamouchi’s most trusted holding midfielder has three goals and three assists to his name this term, compared to none of either last term, plus he has improved dramatically in defensive areas, gaining 2.5 tackles per game on average.

Watson is not the only player to improve and have an impact bigger than last season though with the likes of Tobias Figueiredo, Matty Cash and Lewis Grabban all improving.

Joe Lolley is another player who has had a big impact, following up his excellent campaign last term with similar consistency and form.

A settled and calm squad

Looking back at last season’s Forest side, you have to say that they looked rather unsettled, especially after seeing a managerial change half way through the campaign.

In truth, up until December, Spaniard Karanka had not done that bad of a job, and it came as quite a shock when he asked to have his contract terminated by the club.

Martin O’Neill proved to be a stop gap before Lamouchi came in, and it is under the former French midfielder that Forest’s squad have settled once again.

Despite some poor defeats since the turn of 2020, Forest’s players very rarely seem flustered with the win over Leeds United once again showing their quality and desire to perform under pressure.

Whilst looking on paper, this season does not have too many comparisons to last, you have to say that Lamouchi has been the biggest change.

The former midfielder will see his contract expire come the summer, by when he hopes to have been successful through the play-offs with Forest.

The potential of Premier League football next season has never been greater at the City Ground, and those with concerns over similar to last season happening again, would do no wrong in trusting Lamouchi from now until the final game.