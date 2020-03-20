Feature: Something in the water? The rise of West Country clubs in League Two

The West Country is not exactly known for its footballing prowess.

No club from the region has ever been named champions of English football and indeed none can even currently challenge for that crown.

Championship outfit Bristol City are the highest placed of the seven West Country sides in the EFL and though it seems unlikely, promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs is not out of reach for Lee Johnson’s men.

You have to look 31 places lower down the EFL pyramid for the next representative, League One side Bristol Rovers, and drop to the lowest tier of the football league to find the five others.

However, it appears as though this season, there may be something in the water in the South West as the West Country clubs are on the charge in League Two.

Of the top five teams in the fourth division of English football, first-placed Crewe Alexandra are the only side not from the region and the four sides from the South West are breathing down their neck.

Swindon Town

Under the stewardship of Richie Wellens, Swindon Town have transformed themselves from a mid-table side to title challengers in the 2019/20 campaign.

The Robins have a game in hand over Crewe and would move three points clear at the top of the table should they win it.

It has been nearly 30 years since their brief foray in the top flight of English football and there have undoubtedly been some low points since but led by Wellens and the goals of Eoin Doyle, it appears Swindon are on their way back.

Plymouth Argyle

One point below the Robins in third, there has been no relegation hangover for Ryan Lowe’s Green Army.

Plymouth Argyle dropped down from League One last season but have bounced back well and sit in a commanding position as we near the conclusion of the campaign.

The Devon club are still trying to fully recover from going into administration in 2011 and the double relegation that subsequently followed–promotion this term would be a massive step in the right direction.

Exeter City

Exeter City are sitting just outside the automatic relegation places and will no doubt be determined to avoid the play-offs if at all possible following their experiences in the last few years.

The Grecians suffered play-off final defeat in both the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons. That sort of heartbreak could easily knock a side back a few paces but Exeter are challenging at the top of League Two once again.

Cheltenham Town

One of the surprise packages of the season in League Two, Michael Duff has transformed Cheltenham Town from relegation strugglers to promotion hopefuls.

They currently sit fifth–just three points short of the automatic places with a game in hand on the side in third.

In the grand scheme of things, Cheltenham are relatively new to the Football League–having reached it for the first time in the 1989/99 campaign.

Promotion this season would mean climbing up into League One for just the second time in their history.

Something in the water

All four clubs will feel confident of securing one of the three automatic promotion spots when the 2019/20 campaign resumes.

Beyond that, 11th-placed Forest Green Rovers’ chances of a play-off finish are alive, if slim, as they sit nine points away from the top seven with a game in hand over the majority of the sides above them.

It may not be dominance at the top of the English game but it would be remarkable if all four sides that were promoted to League One this season were from the West Country.

It would be exaggerating to suggest that a sleeping giant of English football had awoken but there certainly seems to be something in the water in the South West.