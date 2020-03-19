Feature: Sheffield Wednesday need to take the weight of expectation off individual to have overall success

It’s safe to say that not many Sheffield Wednesday supporters would have predicted that their season would spiral somewhat out of control in the Championship since the turn of the New Year.

The Owls had previously occupied a spot in the play-off places in the second-tier standings, but a dismal run of results has seen them slide down the league table at an alarming rate.

Wednesday have won just once in their last 12 games in all competitions, which leaves them 15th in the Championship with just nine games remaining of this year’s campaign.

This poor run of results has seen sections of the Hillsborough faithful voice their displeasure with Garry Monk’s management of a team that had shown what they’re capable of earlier this season. But for one reason or another, something just isn’t clicking within the current group of players that Monk has available to him.

Due to recent events, the Sheffield Wednesday boss has got an extended period of time to work out where it has been going wrong for his side, but it’s clear to see one of the reasons as to why they’ve struggled since the start of 2020.

It’s no coincidence that the Owls’ dip in form came when Steven Fletcher was ruled out of action after picking up a knee injury that was expected to keep him out for 12 weeks in total.

Wednesday only won twice in all competitions in the time that the Scotsman was sidelined, with the likes of Sam Winnall and Atdhe Nuhiu not offering the same threat that Fletcher does going forward. Winnall is out of contract at the end of this year’s campaign, but has only made 17 appearances in total for the Owls this term, scoring just twice, which doesn’t make for the best of reading for any potential suitors heading towards the summer.

Nuhiu hasn’t seen regular game time for the large majority of this season, and it’s clear to see why as Fletcher offers a considerable amount more than he does in attack. Nuhiu only has four goals to his name this term, and that has come in 33 appearances in total, which isn’t the most prolific of records for any striker.

But goals shouldn’t just be coming from the strikers, especially as Sheffield Wednesday have a number of players that are capable of finding the back of the net. Adam Reach is a classic example of this, with the former Middlesbrough winger scoring nine goals last season for the Owls, but he’s struggled to replicate those impressive showings this term, with the 27-year-old having just two goals to his name so far.

Fernando Forestieri is another player that has previously shown that he can score goals at this level, but for one reason or another, Garry Monk has been playing the forward out of position for a number of his appearances this season in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt.

Forestieri netted 15 goals for the Owls in the 2015/16 season, but has only found the back of the net twice in this year’s campaign, as Wednesday continue to struggle in the Championship.

So it’s clear to see where Sheffield Wednesday’s main issues lie in the second-half of this year’s campaign, as Garry Monk needs other members of his squad to step up and score the goals to fire them back up the Championship standings at the earliest of opportunities.

Of course, Monk has rightly been criticised for some of his recent team selections, as they simply haven’t worked, and have played their part in their poor performances of late.

Fletcher has netted 13 goals this term, and will know that he’ll be key to their future, as they look to challenge for a long-awaited return to the top-flight.

Other members of Garry Monk’s team must play their part as well, otherwise the Sheffield Wednesday supporters could have a long and frustrating wait to see their side mount a challenge for promotion in the future.