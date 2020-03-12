Feature: Shaun Hutchinson, Millwall’s unsung hero

As free transfer go, Shaun Hutchinson hasn’t turned out too badly for Millwall, has he?

The Newcastle-born centre back might not receive the same plaudits as a Jed Wallace, but it doesn’t make the role he plays in this current Lions side any less significant.

Friday’s stunning victory at Nottingham Forest followed by some kind results from their play-off rivals on Saturday means that Hutchinson, who was a free agent less than four years ago, could find himself playing in the Premier League sooner than he expected. In truth, England’s topflight probably wasn’t even on his radar given that he started his playing career at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell.

Following his departure from the Steelmen, Hutchinson ended up at Fulham, but after featuring just 34 times across two seasons in which he failed to establish himself as a regular under Kit Symons or Slavisa Jokanovic, he found himself having a mid-career crisis and was released by the west London outfit and in search of a new chapter.

That’s when Millwall stepped in.

Despite a lack of minutes and a loss of form at Craven Cottage, Neil Harris had clearly seen enough and took a punt on the free agent, making Hutchinson his first signing of the campaign once his contract with the Whites had expired.

Little did anyone know how much of a success story the centre-back would end up being in SE16.

Hutchinson enjoyed a steady first season at The Den – with ‘that’ goal at Bristol Rovers on the final day of the season the pinnacle.

The Lions required three points to guarantee their place in the top-six, which looked like being comfortably earned when Harris’ side found themselves 3-1 in front, but Millwall being Millwall, conceded twice and needed something special heading into the final 10 minutes or nine months of hard work would have quickly gone to waste.

That crucial moment arrived in the 85th minute. And to this very day, Hutchinson hasn’t scored a more important goal for Millwall than that perfectly-placed header which not only ended up securing a play-off place, but promotion against Bradford City the following month.

So a little more than 12 months after his release from Fulham, Hutchinson was back in the second-tier.

It didn’t take the defender long to adapt to Championship football once again. He ended up being one of just four ever-present outfield players in the division and having been Millwall’s most consistent performer throughout the season, was unsurprisingly named as the club’s Player of the Year.

Unfortunately, last season Hutchinson suffered a couple of nasty injuries, including that freak incident prior to the New Year’s Day victory at Ipswich Town in which he endured a nasty cut to his leg whilst taking the bins out and the former Motherwell didn’t recover from those setbacks and ended up losing his place to Alex Pearce – failing to play a single minute of the Lions’ final nine league outings as Harris’ men narrowly avoided relegation.

And despite a strong pre-season where Hutchinson featured heavily, the beginning of this campaign seemed to be heading in the same direction. He continued to be overlooked by Harris, who opted with Pearce – who quickly replaced Steve Morison as club captain – and Jake Cooper at the heart of the Millwall defence.

However, Hutchinson’s attitude and professionalism remained the same. And whilst Millwall weren’t getting results, his opportunity was bound to come. And when it arrived, the defender snatched it with both hands.

According to Who Scored’s player rating system, Hutchinson has been the third best player in the Championship this season – bettered only by Queens Park Rangers’ Ebere Eze and Brentford’s Said Benrahma. The five league goals he’s notched this term haven’t done his reputation any harm – especially when three have been against QPR, Charlton and Leeds, but it’s his defensive work that his enhancing his reputation.

But individual performances won’t please Hutchinson, unless the team are doing well. And for now, the focus is on securing a place in the top-six and Saturday’s meeting with Wayne Rooney’s Derby County in particular and then a trip to Millwall’s bogey side Barnsley three days later.