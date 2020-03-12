Feature: Sense of deja vu strikes SE7 as Charlton fans wait for ownership clarity

Let’s rewind back to the 29th November 2019.

After almost six years of protests, disdain and anger towards Roland Duchatelet’s ownership of Charlton Athletic, Addicks fans got their wish. It had been a long road to get there, but the end was in sight. It was announced that an Abu Dhabi-based consortium badged as ‘East Street Investments’ – a nod to the area in which the club was formed 114 years ago – had agreed to purchase Charlton from the Belgian businessman, two years after he put the club up for sale. A new dawn in SE7 seemed to be the horizon.

After much deliberation with the English Football League, the consortium formally announced their acquirement of Charlton at the start of January, ending the previous chapter in the club’s history. The Addicks were back.

Smiles were on faces once again. Loyal supporters had a spring in their step. Ambitions of returning to the Premier League in years to come did not seem amiss, especially as more information emerged about ESI’s principle financier.

His name was Tahnoon Nimer, who works for the private office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Tahnoon al-Nahyan, one of the six ruling families in the United Arab Emirates. That meant money was involved, and a lot of it. It was tipped that the takeover would surpass £50 million. Former football agent Matt Southall was installed as executive Chairman.

Fast forward three months, and the south London club are back in the midst of another well-documented crisis, after a major fallout between Nimer and Southall. The majority shareholder has threatened to pull out of the club, making accusations that Southall has used his money to fund his own personal lifestyle. He has referred to an apartment in Central London which Southall is said to be renting out under the club’s name, for over £12,000 per month, as well as other notable expenses, such as a brand new Range Rover.

Southall responded in a club statement, claiming Nimer’s allegations were “malicious falsehoods”, also threatening Nimer with legal action on the grounds of defamation. The club’s executive Chairman also added that the Syrian businessman has failed to prove to the EFL that sufficient funds are available, claiming that has not invested “a single penny” into the football club since his arrival.

That has coincided with a statement from the EFL themselves, which confirmed that they continue to wait for assurances in terms of funding from Nimer. The governing body has placed Charlton under a registration embargo since January as a result.

More back-and-forthing has since ensued, with Southall reaffirming that he will stay put as Chairman despite Nimer threatening to suspend club funds until he is removed from his position, which Nimer plans to do legally.

Despite a club statement from Southall claiming Nimer had resigned from the board, the Syrian businessman denied it, and now wants to remain, as long as his demands are met.

It has become messy, and there is a big likelihood that things will continue to escalate.

It now seems that all of Southall’s words and promises have fallen on deaf ears. The chairman had built a good rapport with the fans since his arrival, and has engaged well on social media and in person with the Charlton community – which was a big criticism aimed at the previous ownership.

However, question marks have to be raised about how genuine Southall has been during this time, particularly during the recent January transfer window, despite the EFL embargo being in full-effect. In total, Charlton made four loan signings, with permanent transfers off the table.

“Please be assured we intend to do everything within our power to bring back a true sense of pride to Charlton Athletic Football Club which is the least the fans, future generations of supporters and the community deserve,” Matt Southall, ESI’s opening statement, November 2019.

Those above words seem to have fallen by the wayside, and Nimer, too, has a lot to answer for by making the spat public. He has not done himself any favours by hinting at also purchasing Dinamo Bucharest, and wanting to install Claudiu Florica, an individual linked with a potential takeover bid for the Romanian side, as Southall’s replacement. Everything about what has happened seems off, and Charlton fans do not deserve it.

‘Uncertain future’

All optimism that came with the first month of ESI’s tenure has now been shattered. The actions of both Nimer and Southall has seen the club become a circus.

Charlton fans feel they are in a more dire predicament than they were under Duchatelet; for the principle reason that the very survival of the club could hang in the balance.

Southall has claimed to the Supporters’ Trust (CAST) that the club can continue to be self-sustainable without any capital injection until next year, should Nimer pull the plug.

However, this is very questionable. There is a very serious possibility that staff could go unpaid if the fallout is not resolved. It was not long ago that we were talking about Bury’s demise, yet here we are. Charlton could also have an uncertain future in the months ahead.

The club’s Championship status is also at risk – Charlton sit in the relegation zone with nine games to play. Stop for a moment to think what is going on in the mind of Lee Bowyer.

What this drama shows is that this loyal and hard-working fan base cannot get a break. When will it end?