Feature: Leeds United’s future is an exciting one if off-the-field rumour is to be believed

It’s safe to say that it’s set to be a nervous, but exciting, conclusion to this year’s league campaign for supporters of Leeds United.

The Elland Road faithful can be forgiven for not getting ahead of themselves, after their previous failings have ultimately cost them promotion in previous seasons.

The Whites threw away an automatic promotion place in last year’s campaign, and were beaten by Derby County over two legs in their play-off semi-final last term, which left a bitter taste in the mouth of the club’s supporters, who saw Aston Villa beat the Rams in the play-off final at Wembley.

There’s no doubting that Leeds United have been a team that are amongst one of the biggest in England, and you only have to see and hear their tremendous support each week, both at Elland Road and on their travels.

But for one reason or another, they’ve been unable to get over the ‘finishing line’, much to the disappointment of the club’s supporters.

Under Marcelo Bielsa’s management this season though, there doesn’t seem to be much stopping Leeds, as they target a long-awaited return back into the Premier League. The Yorkshire-based side are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-place Fulham with nine league games remaining of this year’s campaign.

A dismal run of form from the New Year through till February saw the Whites lose a real advantage over their promotion rivals, which rightly saw the Elland Road faithful fearing that history could repeat itself again as they look to win promotion back into the top-flight.

But a run of five consecutive wins has seen Marcelo Bielsa’s side move back into a strong position, and you have to feel as though there aren’t going to be many teams that will take points off of the Whites.

If they are to win promotion this season, then it begs the question as to whether they’ll be able to ‘hold their own’ in the Premier League, against some of the biggest teams in world football.

The likes of Norwich City have struggled in their first season back in the top-flight, after not investing heavily in their squad, but Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United are a fantastic example of what can be achieved for a side that won promotion last term, as the Blades currently sit seventh in the Premier League table.

You have to imagine that Leeds will go more in the direction of Sheffield United, as they’ve got a manager with equally (if not more) quality than Wilder, with Bielsa’s depth of knowledge and high-intensity style of play already working wonders in English football.

Add to that, the fact that PSG owners Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) are reportedly interesting in taking control of the Yorkshire-based side, it’s certainly an exciting time to be a Leeds supporter with events on and off the pitch looking positive heading towards the summer.

You only have to look at some of the eye-opening figures that PSG have spent on players in the last few seasons to see how much of an impact the owners have had on their recent success. This is certainly doable with Leeds as well, as they’ve got the fan base and a manager that has the potential to take them towards success in the Premier League.

If QSI are to invest into the club, then it certainly would be exciting times ahead to be a Leeds United supporter, as it could lead to a prolonged spell in the Premier League, which is exactly what the club’s supporters have been after since they dropped out of the top-flight in the 2003/04 campaign.

For now though, the Elland Road faithful and Marcelo Bielsa won’t be getting ahead of themselves and will be fully-focused on their next match against play-off chasing Cardiff City on Sunday.

