Feature: Leeds United have made the right call with apparent transfer decision, but that alone may not be enough

It seems that rarely has a player needed so few first-team opportunities to make such a significant impression on a club as Illan Meslier has at Leeds United.

Since making the move to Elland Road on a season-long loan from Lorient in his native France back in the summer transfer window, Meslier has made a total of just three appearances in all competitions for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

But despite that relative lack of game time, it seems Meslier has already done enough to convince the Championship promotion-chasers to make a big decision on his future.

According to reports emerging in recent weeks, Leeds are already planning to spend the £5million they need to make Meslier’s move to Elland Road a permanent one, when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

In fairness to Meslier and Leeds, that does seem to be a decision that is more than understandable.

Throughout his brief time between the posts for Bielsa’s men, Meslier has kept two clean sheets in his two league appearances for the club, while also looking more than impressive on debut during a 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Arsenal back at the start of January, a situation in which the young goalkeeper looked far from overawed.

Consequentially, it does seem as though Leeds look well set to take advantage of the position they put themselves in when drawing up the agreement that first brought Meslier to Yorkshire back in August.

However, it could also be argued, that completing this deal alone, may not be enough to allow Leeds to sit back on their laurels when it comes to their goalkeeping department in the lead up to next season – whenever that may be.

As things stand, with Leeds currently seven points clear at the top of the Championship table and nine games of the current campaign still to be played at some point, it looks as though they have the best chance of any current Championship club of playing in the Premier League next season, which may yet prompt some concern with regards to Meslier.

So far in his career, the 20-year-old Meslier has yet to make a single top-flight appearance for either Lorient or Leeds, having only played as high as the French second-tier with his parent club.

You have to feel therefore, that there may be some concerns about whether Meslier would be able to cope with the step up to that level, when the atmosphere would be more intense, the pressure more significant, and the margin for error much reduced from that night he experienced at Arsenal just a couple of months ago.

And then there is the situation with regards to Leeds other current senior goalkeeping option to consider.

It is perhaps worth noting that Meslier’s two league appearances for Leeds recently have come largely as a result of the well-publicised eight-match ban Kiko Casilla – who had of course previously been the club’s first-choice goalkeeper this season – is currently serving following an allegation of racist abuse earlier in the season.

With the nature of that ban, and some of his far from convincing performances earlier in the campaign, it now appears that the Spaniard’s future at Leeds beyond the end of the season is far from certain.

Should that be enough to see Casilla out the Elland Road exit door this summer, that is something that could then leave the club worryingly short of options between the posts, even if they do complete a deal for Meslier.

Excluding the two aforementioned stoppers, Leeds only current senior goalkeeping options are 18-year-old Elia Caprile, a January signing from Chievo in Italy, and Kamil Miazek, who has yet to make a first-team appearance in almost two-and-a-half years at Elland Road, amid links with a move to Rangers in the summer.

If that is to happen, then with Caprile at a very similar stage of his career to Meslier, it does seem as though Leeds would be taking something of a gamble on youth and inexperience in goal next season, particularly if they are to secure that long-awaited return to English football’s top-flight.

You wonder therefore, whether Leeds may be inclined to head back into the market for another, more experienced ‘keeper in the summer, even after making Meslier’s move permanent, if only bring in someone with the first-hand experience to help guide the young Frenchman through his first campaign at top-flight level.

Having seen the struggles that other, more established ‘keepers have endured upon their arrival in the Premier League, it is something that at the very least Leeds ought to be considering, given that having waited for so long and come through so much, they are not going to want to lose that place, as a result of something as simple as not being fully equipped in one single position on the pitch.