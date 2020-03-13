Feature: Jake Livermore, West Bromwich Albion’s unsung hero

When West Bromwich Albion opted to appoint Slaven Bilic as their manager last summer, expectations amongst supporters were high after seeing their side suffer defeat to Aston Villa in the play-offs last season.

Forced to watch on from the sidelines during this particular clash after picking up a foot injury during the latter stages of the campaign, Jake Livermore was unable to prevent his side from being eliminated from the competition.

Whilst the midfielder wasn’t exactly poor during the aforementioned season, he would have been hoping to guide his side back to the Premier League following their relegation to the Championship.

After failing to achieve this goal, Livermore had to prove his worth to Bilic in pre-season due to competition for places from the likes of Rekeem Harper, Chris Brunt and Filip Krovinovic.

However, following Romaine Sawyers’ arrival from Brentford, the England international began to forge a fruitful partnership with the West Brom academy graduate.

Selected to start the Baggies’ opening game of the season against Nottingham Forest alongside Sawyers, Livermore produced an impressive display at the City Ground as his side clinched a 2-1 victory.

Since this clash, the midfielder hasn’t looked back as he has been able to take his game to new heights under the guidance of Bilic in recent months.

A stunning start to the year by the Baggies saw them embark on a nine-game unbeaten run which was eventually brought to an end in October by promotion rivals Leeds United.

Majestic throughout this particular streak, Livermore played a pivotal role in helping his side produce a stirring comeback against Blackburn Rovers by netting the club’s second goal in their 3-2 triumph at the Hawthorns.

The midfielder then registered his first assist of the campaign in West Brom’s clash with Cardiff City which saw them return to winning ways following their defeat to Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites.

Despite experiencing somewhat of a renaissance with the Baggies, Livermore’s outstanding consistency has been overshadowed by the eye-catching displays produced by Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana.

Drafted in on season-long loan deals from Sporting Lisbon and West Ham United, the attacking duo have caused havoc in the Championship.

Whereas Pereira has provided an astonishing total of 22 direct goal contributions in 34 appearances, Diangana has been exceptional at times for West Brom.

Before picking up a hamstring injury in January, the winger was able to find the back of the net on five occasions whilst also producing six assists for his team-mates.

Although it would naive to downplay the brilliance of Pereira and Diangana, it could be argued that they may have not been given the freedom to express themselves if it wasn’t for Livermore’s presence in West Brom’s starting eleven.

Blessed with a wealth of experience both at Premier League and Championship level, the midfielder knows exactly what it takes to succeed and thus it is hardly a surprise that he has featured in all but one of the Baggies’ league fixtures.

By providing defensive cover for the aforementioned duo, Livermore has emerged as West Brom’s unsung hero and thus it wouldn’t be a shock if he is considered for the club’s player of the season award when the campaign eventually resumes.

As per WhoScored, the midfielder has averaged 2.3 tackles per game and is currently registering a pass success rate of 78.4%.

As well being a fantastic reader of the game in a defensive sense, Livermore’s has also demonstrated his attacking capabilities by being directly involved in six goals for the Baggies in the second-tier.

Providing that he is able to build upon these particular statistics in the coming months, there is no reason why he cannot help West Brom banish the ghosts of last season by achieving automatic promotion to the top-flight.