Feature: It has been a tough one to watch, but this season shows there is a lot of future promise at Derby County

Despite struggling away from home, an EFL charge for breaching financial rules and already two defeats at the hands of local rivals Nottingham Forest, there is a lot of positives to be taken from this season at Derby County.

After another summer of transition, it is fair to say that Derby County struggled to find any sort of consistent form in the first half the Championship season.

Despite beating Charlton Athletic on 30th December, the Rams ended 2019 in 17th, nine points off the play-offs and nine points above the Championship relegation zone. 11 places lower and 12 points fewer than where they found themselves at the same stage last season.

There is no question that January’s arrival of Wayne Rooney has gone a long way in helping the Pride Park club turn their form around and since his debut against Barnsley at the start of January, Derby have pick up 21 points.

Such is the improvement of Derby’s results, they sit second in the form table, based on matches from Rooney’s debut up until Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Based on their form in the opening half of the season, some would have been forgiven for thinking the Rams were going to be more likely involved in a relegation scrap than a potential play-off charge, but with just nine games remaining, the top-six is now more than just distant dream.

Even without England’s record goalscorer, who was missing through a slight muscle injury, Derby eased past Blackburn Rovers on Sunday as Louie Sibley struck a wonderful opening goal to mark his first senior strike for the Rams.

Although now only five points from the play-offs, the Rams certainly have work to do if they are going to make a fifth play-off appearance in seven seasons.

Out of Derby’s final nine games, seven are against sides who currently sit above them in the table, including rivals Nottingham Forest and automatic promotion chasers, Leeds United and West Brom.

Of course, there is still a possibility that the Rams could be hit with a potential point deduction following those financial breaches they were found guilty of back in January, which if they were to be handed them would all but end their play-off hopes and have them embroiled in a relegation battle.

Regardless of this potential threat, the Rams on current form seem more than capable of beating the drop and should, by whatever scenario, remain a Championship club at the end of this season; there is actually a lot to be positive about at Pride Park.

Yes, Wayne Rooney has had a massive knock-on effect on the club and their performances, but this season has seen the emergence of some promising talent such as Max Bird, Jason Knight and, of course, Sibley.

Rooney will be at the club until at least the summer of 2021, and it is clear that already he is going a long way in helping the more inexperienced players at the club develop. Having a figure such as Rooney around the club will have a great impact on the likes of Bird, Knight and Sibley, who most likely watched the 34-year-old turn out for Manchester United and England as they were growing up.

Of course, another factor for potential success at Pride Park will be continuing what Philip Cocu has started to build this season.

The Rams haven’t started consecutive seasons with the same manager since Steve McClaren left in May 2015, and although Cocu took some time to win over sections of the Rams support, time and consistency are often ingredients to success.

Some Derby fans may be glad when the curtain comes down on this season at Birmingham City in May but despite this, there are a number of factors to take from this season for Rams fans to be positive about, and if they take these positives into next season then that a long-awaited return to the Premier League may not seem that far away.