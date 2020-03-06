Feature: Is Lee Johnson the right man to take Bristol City forward?

Bristol City and Lee Johnson are currently sat in seventh place in the Championship table, but that doesn’t tell the full story of what has been a turbulent campaign.

The Robins are consistently inconsistent and one minute, they can be flying and then the next, they can lose four or five in a row, hence the nickname given to the manager, ‘Streaky Johnson’.

It’s a conundrum that needs to be sorted out if they’re ever going to make it to the Premier League, let alone the top six in the Championship table.

Last season, Bristol City came eighth in the Championship and missed out on a spot in the top six, but the Robins are now on a run of just one win in their last six matches which is halting their chances of finishing in the play-offs, saying this, they are still just two points behind Preston North End, who have themselves been on a poor run of form.

Is Johnson the right man going forward, not just now but for the next couple of years? This is the key question. Plenty of Bristol City fans have aired their displeasure in the manager on social media despite sitting in seventh place in the Championship table, and there seems to be an overall frustration at some of the performances and matches that have occurred in the last few months.

The job of getting into the Premier League is one of the toughest in the business and it takes consistency to get there, it’s Johnson’s ongoing tactical naivety that has meant Bristol City haven’t been able to take the game to some of the sides they may have expected three points from.

The trip to Huddersfield Town was the perfect example of a side that looked as though they could walk up to the game and come away with something, instead, the Robins were dominated throughout the 90 minutes, and were lucky to only come away with 2-1 defeat.

In December, Bristol City lost four games in a row, before backing that run up with five wins out of six heading into January. The frustration that these streaks start to cause around the club cannot be under-estimated and there is an underlying feeling that the squad is still under-achieving, especially after bringing in striker Nahki Wells in the January transfer window.

If the Robins don’t make the top six this season then Johnson’s job has to be on the line and a new man should be lined if Bristol City have intentions of making it to the top division in the coming years.

It’s a serious dilemma, and one that has valid points from both sides of the argument, a key point raised though is how much the manager is actually building at the club as there doesn’t appear to be a long-term increase in performance, and more the odd short-time spikes.

At just 38-years-old, there is also still a lot of time for Johnson to show an improvement in the future and build in order to be at the club for the long-haul and having signed a contract until 2023 there are other implications involved if he was to be sacked by Bristol City.

The next and final months of the season will have big implications on Johnson’s future at Bristol City, if they fail to make the top six then there could well be a new man at the helm come the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

If they don’t find an end to the winless run that they’re currently on, then it could be even sooner, but one thing is for sure and that’s Johnson and his job at Bristol City is under pressure, despite him being at the club for over four years.