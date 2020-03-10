Feature: If you’re claustrophobic, avoid looking at the top of the League One table

If you haven’t been keeping up with the League One promotion race recently, then what have you been doing?

Whilst Liverpool have been romping towards the Premier League title and West Brom and Leeds United closing in on their respective returns to the big time, heading into the final quarter of the League One season, as many as eight teams are currently in the running for the play-offs and automatic promotion.

The unpredictability of this crazy league was once again evident on the weekend – with relegation-threatened Rochdale thrashing recent leaders Rotherham, whilst Sunderland dropped points against Gillingham. Remarkably, only three of the top-eight teams managed to take three points, which doesn’t give us any bigger indication of whose going to end up finishing where.

Heading into tonight’s four fixtures, just three points separate second-placed Rotherham and eighth-placed Wycombe Wanderers, who sat second less than four weeks ago.

If you’re claustrophobic, avoid looking at the current table.

Phil Parkinson, whose Sunderland side remain in the thick of a congested top-eight despite a recent dip in form, praised the quality of teams in the league in an interview with the Chronicle before the Black Cats draw with Gillingham on Saturday and admitted that he’s never witnessed anything quite like it.

“I think there’s definitely more quality in terms of the depth of quality than there has been for a long time,” the Black Cats boss said. “It’s really tight and there are some good sides. But we’re one of them, and we’re on as good a run as anybody. “We’ve not really set a points goal as it’s difficult to predict with so many teams on an amazing run. Some teams have stuttered – Rotherham at home to MK Dons last week, for example.

“If teams stutter then it’s important we make the most of the chance. We have to get back to making sure we improve on last week and we have to get better.”

Given how congested the current table is, two consecutive victories could see someone move from just outside the play-offs to on the cusp of the automatic promotion places, whilst Peterborough are an example of the repercussions of two negative results, slipping from 2nd to outside the top-six is less than three weeks.

For example, three points for third-placed Portsmouth at London Road on Saturday could have seen Kenny Jackett’s men end the weekend inside automatic promotion places, but a defeat could have sent Pompey down to 8th, albeit if every team between them and Posh had won, which they didn’t.

By the end of tomorrows fixtures, if Sunderland get three points and there’s a winner in the clash between Portsmouth and Fleetwood United, then there’ll be three sides locked on 62 points, not to mention the Wycombe in 8th, who’re on 59 points having played a game less.

It really is that overcrowded. And with so many teams involved in this epic end-of-season race, it looks inevitable that the climax won’t be resolved until the the final day of the campaign.

To whet your appetite, perhaps unsurprisingly, two of the sides right amongst it are playing one another on the final day – with Rotherham and Sunderland, who currently sit 2nd and 5th respectively, doing battle at the New York Stadium.

However, there are plenty of battles to be won before the war will be decided on Sunday 3rd May, but if the previous few weeks are anything to go by, whatever occurs from now until then promises to increase your heart rate, so fasten your seat belts and enjoy the ride.

If you’re a better man, put your money away and if you’re brave enough to predict who finishes where, then good luck with that.