Feature: How the Cowley brothers are turning Huddersfield Town’s fortunes around

When Danny and Nicky Cowley first arrived at the club back in September last year, the Terriers were in free fall appearing to be heading for back-to-back relegations from the Premier League to League One.

Admittedly, Huddersfield Town are not yet safe from the thought of relegation with nine games left to go. They sit just three points ahead of Charlton Athletic as the Addicks occupy the final place in the bottom three but there are set to be many more twists and turns left to go in final portion of the campaign.

Coming into the 2019/2020 season, Huddersfield had just been relegated from the Premier League and were amongst the early season favourites to rise back to the top-flight of English football as Jan Siewert was set to have his first full season in English football. However, just weeks after their opening day defeat to Derby County, the German was sacked. In the fairness of Huddersfield Town, the former Terriers boss had won just won game during his seven months in charge in West Yorkshire as he left the club at the foot of the Championship table.

Amongst the chaos at Huddersfield, they were eliminated out of the Carabao Cup by League One side Lincoln City. Although at the time Town fans were relatively unhappy to be knocked out the competition, it would introduce them to Danny and Nicky Cowley. Huddersfield did not know it yet, but they would turn to Cowley during their time of need.

Cowley had no reason to leave the Imps at the time. They were coming into League One on the back of a title winning season as they stormed to the top of League Two and had made a superb start to life in League One, sitting top after three games. The side’s form would drop once the speculation started though with rumours around Cowley’s future flying about.

Danny and Nicky Cowley would eventually leave Sincil Bank, becoming the management team that would offer Huddersfield a brighter future. The pair had never managed in the second tier so it was always going to take a little bit of time for them to implement their ideas and instil their values into the club. The pair like to get the supporters and the club on the same page, something that they did incredibly well with Lincoln. Lincoln was a city that had fallen out of love with their football club following relegation from the EFL in 2011, but within six months the brothers had the entire city back on side.

In many ways the duo are still trying to get everyone on the page, but the performances from their team since their arrival will be slowly encouraging the Town supporters. The club have climbed out of the relegation places and despite not being clear of the bottom three at this moment in time, they have their destiny in their own hands. They are yet to play a handful of sides that are around them in the table and should they collect a positive points return from those fixtures, they should remain a Championship club.

Cowley has previously shown that he can work wonders in the transfer market and is never shy to bring in players that he has worked with before. When he first rocked up at Lincoln, he took Alex Woodyard, Sam Habergham and Taylor Miles with him and this time around he took Lincoln full-back Harry Toffolo with him to the John Smith’s Stadium. Toffolo has proved to be the perfect recruit for Huddersfield with the left-back having a perfect understanding of how the Cowley brothers want their side to play both in and out of possession. He has certainly adapted well to life in the Championship since his arrival in West Yorkshire.

Knowing the Cowley brothers and the way they work, they will have assessed the division when they first arrived with the hope of identifying what it takes to find a way back to the Premier League. His recruitment in the upcoming window will provide him with enough quality for them to be pushing at the opposite end of the table next season.