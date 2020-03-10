Feature: How free transfer proved to be a key part of Warburton’s QPR puzzle

Mark Warburton appeared to know from an early stage what kind of player he had in Yoann Barbet.

Speaking in the summer shortly after securing the Frenchman on a free transfer following his release from former club Brentford, Warburton exuded praise for a player who had not necessarily been a first choice option at Griffin Park.

“He is a technically outstanding player,” Warburton said (via Football.London).

“He never hides from the football, he has quality distribution and he has presence on the pitch.”

With Queens Park Rangers now 13th in the table, six points off the playoffs, and buoyed by the recent return of Barbet from a long-term injury, it is perhaps only now that his impact is being truly appreciated.

The top passer on the team, averaging 57.6 passes per match so far this season, the Frenchman has been selected from the start in every game he has been available and the impact with and without him has been stark.

In the 18 league matches QPR have played with Barbet from the start they have lost just three, compared to the 12 defeats suffered in the 19 matches he did not feature in.

Meanwhile, 10 of their 14 wins have come in the 18 games he has started, while they have conceded 26 goals with Barbet in the team and 36 without him.

Since his return from a three-month in early February QPR have not lost and with a presentable run of fixtures approaching they are not ruling out a late run towards the playoffs.

What makes Barbet so important is not only his personal output, but also the crucial function he performs in the QPR system.

Under Warburton, the R’s have utilised an approach more based on possession football than has been the case in the past.

This was certainly not the style preferred by Steve McLaren, but with a number of creative, technical young players emerging it has made sense to lean into their strengths.

With Warburton’s background at Brentford it also a style he is used to and adept at coaching, and in general his side have stuck to this approach all season.

So far, the R’s rank in fifth in terms of overall possession in the Championship, they play the seventh most passes per game on average and have scored 40 goals from open play, an amount only bettered by West Bromwich Albion.

To play such a system the whole squad needs to be comfortable on the ball and the centre-backs are particularly important in this.

A varied passing range from the back allows for the midfield to create different angles and stretch the opposition in various directions.

The fact that Barbet is left-footed also helps create new angles, while his ability to spray long balls again gives QPR’s opponent a wider range of issues to consider.

On average, Barbet plays 8.4 accurate long balls per match which is almost double the next best outfield player on the team, which means the side lose a huge attribute in his absence.

Given the speed in behind possessed by Jordan Hugill and Bright Osayi-Samuel, this is a really valuable weapon that QPR have been forced to live without for just over half the season.

While his distribution is what makes Barbet stand out above many Championship centre-backs, he also an able defender averaging 2.4 interceptions per match, 3.8 clearances and 2.2 successful aerial duels.

However, defending is not his primary purpose and even with him in the side QPR have struggled to defend, an issue that is again systemic as well as personnel-based.

Unfortunately, the club are not in a position to re-invest in the transfer market due to their well-publicised financial problems that restricted them to just free agents during last summer.

Warburton though has shown his ability to identify the type of player he needs and in the case of Barbet, he has helped the defender raise his game above what he produced at Brentford.

The Frenchman is now the linchpin of this QPR side and if he can stay fit, it will be interesting to see how his team can finish the year.