Feature: How former Arsenal prospect began to thrive with Brentford

Learning that you are no longer wanted by the football club you have been associated with since the age of eight cannot be an enjoyable experience.

However, for many young players around the world it is a reality that they must come to terms with and it is a circumstance from which not everyone recovers.

For every Marcus Rashford or Tammy Abraham, there are hundreds of players just like Josh Dasilva, who at 19 years of age had to decide against renewing his deal with Arsenal in the best interests of his career after 12 years at his boyhood club.

“When I told my mum that I wasn’t going back, she was in tears,” he told the Independent in a recent interview.

That level of emotional investment and commitment is not easy to get over, but for someone is his situation there was no option but to get on with the next stage in his career.

Having been released by Arsenal in July 2018, he joined ambitious Championship side Brentford just three weeks later and signed a four-year deal.

The rest, as they say, is history and looking at the progress he has made in less two years in England’s second tier, it is hard to imagine how things could have turned out had he stayed in North London.

In the season and half since he arrived at Griffin Park Dasilva has made 56 appearances and scored nine goals, while also establishing himself as one of the league’s outstanding midfield players.

In 27 league starts this term he has eight goals and three assists, forming an effective midfield partnership alongside Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen.

Predominantly stationed on the left hand side of a midfield three, Dasilva is granted a decent amount of freedom under Thomas Frank and is encouraged to utilise his passing, dribbling and shooting skills to drive attacks and create opportunities for Brentford’s prolific BMW (Benrahma, Mbuemo, Watkins) front line.

So far this season, Dasilva ranks third in the squad in terms of completed dribbles per match, fifth in shots per game and fifth in key passes per game, while he also averages 39.2 passes per match at an 85.4% success rate.

Aged just 21, only seven players in the squad have played more minutes than Dasilva and despite the heavy workload on his young shoulders, he is showing no signs of slowing down.

Perhaps his best performance of the season came last weekend against Sheffield Wednesday, as Brentford thrashed Garry Monk’s side 5-0 with Dasilva on the shore sheet twice.

His first goal was almost a perfect embodiment of his varied skill set, with Dasilva bursting through the midfield before playing a perfectly weighted ball into the path of the overlapping wing-back.

After the resulting cross was cleared up in the air, he calmly finished from the corner of the area on the volley to make it 1-0.

By comparison, his second was all about spatial awareness as he allowed Said Benrahma’s through ball to run across his body while he shielded a defender, before slotting it underneath the goalkeeper from close range.

Having played alongside Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock, there may be a tinge of regret for Dasilva as he watches his peers offered regular first team opportunities under Mikel Arteta.

However, with Brentford now on the verge of securing a spot in this season’s playoffs the chance for the former Arsenal man to make his Premier League debut could yet be round the corner.

Players like Jack Grealish, James Maddison, John McGinn, Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia have all shown this season that falling down a level does not mean your hopes of succeeding in the top flight are gone.

For now though, the focus must remain on getting his current side promoted and in particular Friday’s meeting with Fulham at Craven Cottage.