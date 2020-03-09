Feature: How do you solve a problem like Niclas Eliasson? Bristol City’s Swedish conundrum

Despite conceding a late equaliser against Fulham, Saturday was a day of celebration for Bristol City.

The South West club celebrated its 125th anniversary, inviting players from its past to Ashton Gate as they commemorated the club’s long history.

And yet, despite all the pomp and ceremony, the game outlined one of the key dilemmas that the Robins are currently facing–how and when to utilise winger Niclas Eliasson.

No player in the Championship has provided more assists during the 2019/20 campaign than Eliasson. The Swedish winger is in the midst of the most productive season of his career, contributing three goals and 12 assists, but had to wait until the 89th minute to impact the game against Fulham on Saturday.

City looked all game like they were lacking that little bit of quality in the final third, someone some magic. Eliasson has so often proven that man for the Championship outfit this season and yet, despite his continuous jogging up and down the touchline in his substitute bib, he was forced to wait until the dying moments of the game for his introduction.

On this occasion, Lee Johnson revealed in the post-match press conference that he had planned to introduce him around the hour-mark alongside Famara Diedhiou but Nathan Baker’s first-half injury meant he had to be careful not to use all his changes too early.

However, Fulham is far from the first time that the use of Eliasson has drawn frustration from fans. The South West club find themselves in a peculiar position–they have one of the most productive creative players in the division and yet have started him on just 17 occasions in the Championship, using him as a substitute 16 times.

Not only that, Eliasson seems to have more an impact when he comes off the bench. The winger has played 469 minutes as a substitute in the Championship this season and contributed to six goals (one goal and five assists) at a rate of one contribution every 78.2 minutes. He has played 1385 minutes in games he has started and contributed to nine goals (two goals and seven assists) at a rate of one contribution every 153.9 minutes–making him almost twice as productive from the bench.

When I questioned Johnson on Saturday, he rejected the suggestion that the Swede was suited to being an Eddie Jones-style finisher. The City boss was quick to praise the 24-year-old but revealed that he sees him as something of a luxury player.

He said (via Bristol Post): “I think Niclas is one of the best in the division when you’re guaranteed to be in the ascendancy, I think when you’re in that moment where you’ve build-up ahead of steam and a cross comes in, back to the midfielders, back out wide for Niclas, at that point, 70% of the time he gets crosses in, today, we felt a different route was necessary.”

Eliasson arrived at Ashton Gate in August 2017 for around £1.8 million and is the archetypal signing that City have looked to make in the last decade or so–a young, talented player that arrives for a fairly low fee and is brought through slowly but effectively.

The development in his game has been clear since he joined the Robins. He’s evolved from a player that was reliant on his pace into, arguably, one of the best crossers in the division and his statistics this season are further proof of that.

On top of his three goals and 12 assists, Eliasson averages 6.9 crosses per 90 minutes at a 45% success rate, 2.6 shot assists per 90 minutes (Wyscout) and the most key passes per game, 1.7, of any player in the squad (Whoscored).

The club have worked hard on helping him to use his strength and weight better, including sending him to Judo classes, but it appears Johnson doesn’t feel he offers enough out of possession–suggesting that Callum O’Dowda’s ability to “nullify an opponent” is what has led to him starting the last two games.

The City boss suggested he wouldn’t be sticking with any one winger for the run-in. It is all very well taking a horses for courses approach but sometimes in big games, you just need to have your best and most influential players on the pitch.

Against Millwall at the Den, City created some of their best chances of the game following Eliasson’s introduction in the final 10 minutes and given how they have struggled in front of goal in recent weeks you have to question whether they can afford not to have the winger on the pitch as much as possible.

Off the field, the Swede poses another dilemma as it has been reported that the 24-year-old has refused to sign a contract extension. Eliasson’s current deal is set to expire in the summer and while they do have a one-year extension, they may find it difficult to hold onto him this summer.

Teams such as Celtic and Lazio have been linked with an interest, while it is understood Eliasson will not sign a new contract if the Robins do not win promotion to the Premier League this summer.

The irregularity with which he has featured this season is hardly going to be something that makes him want to extend his contract at the club either, though that is clearly not how you should pick your teams.

As good as he has been this season, and at times he has been unplayable, Eliasson continues to pose questions that City don’t see to have the answers to both on the pitch and in the boardroom.

He seems to have that bit of magic that the Robins will likely need if they’re to make the play-offs and beyond that, secure an unlikely Premier League promotion.

If they’re unable to do so, you feel Ashton Gate may be saying “hejdå” to their Swedish winger soon.