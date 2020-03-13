Feature: Harris at risk of hitting ceiling at Cardiff already

Neil Harris replaced Neil Warnock as Cardiff City manager back in November, but has the club already reached it’s ‘ceiling’ under the ex-Millwall boss?

Neil Warnock left his 16th managerial job in November of last year, heading for the Cardiff exit after a 1-0 defeat at home to Severnside rivals Bristol City, and with his team sitting in 14th-place of the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League. The 2018 promotion with Cardiff was his eighth as a manager and his third from the Championship, but the 71-year-old who’s given fans countless memories – the good and the often outspoken – never could make it in the Premier League.

Everyone involved in football knew Warnock and everyone had an opinion on him. Some found him obnoxious, crude and narrow-minded, whilst others saw a tactical genius who knew how to get results, and who brought the very best out of the most average of players. The latter is exactly what he did at Cardiff. He took an ageing side with no real promotion experience up into the Premier League and after an inspired season in the top-flight, best remembered by Warnock’s blight of the referees, his side succumbed to an inevitable relegation, and Warnock’s Cardiff tenure was all but up.

That was his last hurrah (probably) as a football manager. Cardiff were nailed on favourites for automatic promotion this season, simply because they had played in the Premier League the season before. But Warnock knew his side wouldn’t be able to compete again this year, and when the chance came, he left the club in as stable a position as he possibly could’ve. In terms of the league table, anyway. Harris has inherited a typically-Warnock team full of weathered pros, physical units and high-earners, and he’s since taken criticism that rightfully belongs to Warnock.

Replacing the character-void that Warnock left behind should’ve been the biggest factor in Cardiff’s search for a replacement. It’s often the most outspoken who make the best managers, those who aren’t afraid to say it how it is, and that’s certainly true of Warnock. But Harris is largely the opposite – he’s a man who excelled as a player and took on his dream job at Millwall, gained relative success and built a quick reputation as someone who’d put his arm around players before biting their ears off. This swing from one end of the managerial spectrum to the other has left the club in limbo.

Call it a ‘transition phase’ if you like, but Cardiff are now on a trajectory that has a very defined ceiling. With Warnock, Premier League football was the realistic aim but with Harris at the helm, promotion is a far-fetched one. Cardiff might have already reached their peak under Harris. Sitting two points outside the play-off places, if the season were to finish as it is (which it could well do) then few would argue with the turnaround that Harris has delivered.

Trying to be realistic again, even if Harris is given a free-roam in the transfer market in the summer, he still has a team whose best players are all surpassing their peaks, and a wage bill that could blight their transfer activity for years to come. Let’s not forget either that Harris’ sole achievement as a manager remains his 2017 League One promotion with Millwall, and an 8th-place finish in the Championship in the 2017/18 season – exactly where his Cardiff side sit now.

What Warnock gave to his teams was a fighting spirit. He built a career off instilling belief into footballers, that they could and would succeed. That spirit is long gone at Cardiff. From the players on the pitch to the fans in the ever-emptying Cardiff City Stadium, and to Harris in the dugout and in his pre and post-match press conferences – Cardiff have lost their once fiery identity.